10,000-Skewer Giveaway Gets You Limitless Free Chicken Meatballs at Tokyo’s New Tsukune Bar

On June 29th, 2021, Shōya Ltd., which operates about 400 of its eponymous restaurants nationwide, will open a new eatery and bar called Tegoneya 手ごね屋, specializing in skewered tsukune つくね chicken meatballs, in the popular Center-Gai street in Shibuya, Tokyo.

The establishment’s name combines the word 手捏ね tegone, meaning molded by hand, and 屋 meaning “shop” or “specialists.”

The restaurant boasts a casual atmosphere where you can sip on a variety of “marinated lemon sours” prepared at the restaurant while crunching on 44 varieties of tasty tsukune as well as plump, juicy kara-age fried chicken.





Tegoneya opens with “crazy” 10,000-skewer giveaway promotion

To celebrate the opening, Tegoneya is having a “crazy” promotion—offering 10,000 free tsukune skewers of all kinds on a first-come, first-served basis—until supplies last. There is no limit to the number of free skewers offered per person, and the skewers won’t cost a single yen no matter how many times you visit during the event!

If there is enough buzz on social media, they may even extend the event with more free skewers!

Just check their Instagram (@tegoneya_shibuya) and Twitter accounts (@tegoneya) for information on the number of free tsukune left. If the offer is extended, they’ll announce it there, too.





