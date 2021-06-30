fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Culture Food

10,000-Skewer Giveaway Gets You Limitless Free Chicken Meatballs at Tokyo’s New Tsukune Bar

Culture Whaling Today

Three Years After IWC Exit Japanese Whaling is at a Crossroads

Culture Travel

The Jizo Statue: Japan’s Most Helpful Buddhist Icon

History Politics & Security

Remembering the Korean War: Japanese Blood Was Shed in the Defense of South Korea

Culture Politics

EDITORIAL | Same Surname System for Couples: Don’t Try to Fix What’s Not Broken

Culture Travel

Gunma: An Underrated Travel Destination with Natural Beauty And Year-Round Activities

Blog Culture In My Part of Japan Travel

[A Photographer’s Notes] Portrait Session with Kamakura’s Great Buddha

Culture

10,000-Skewer Giveaway Gets You Limitless Free Chicken Meatballs at Tokyo’s New Tsukune Bar

To celebrate the opening, Tegoneya is having a “crazy” promotion—offering 10,000 free tsukune skewers of all kinds on a first-come, first-served basis—until supplies last.

grape Japan

Published

3 mins ago

on

Source: © PR Times, Inc. (https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000125.000011586.html)

~~

~

On June 29th, 2021, Shōya Ltd., which operates about 400 of its eponymous restaurants nationwide, will open a new eatery and bar called Tegoneya 手ごね屋, specializing in skewered tsukune つくね chicken meatballs, in the popular Center-Gai street in Shibuya, Tokyo.

The establishment’s name combines the word 手捏ね tegone, meaning molded by hand, and 屋 meaning “shop” or “specialists.”

The restaurant boasts a casual atmosphere where you can sip on a variety of “marinated lemon sours” prepared at the restaurant while crunching on 44 varieties of tasty tsukune as well as plump, juicy kara-age fried chicken.

Tegoneya opens with “crazy” 10,000-skewer giveaway promotion

To celebrate the opening, Tegoneya is having a “crazy” promotion—offering 10,000 free tsukune skewers of all kinds on a first-come, first-served basis—until supplies last. There is no limit to the number of free skewers offered per person, and the skewers won’t cost a single yen no matter how many times you visit during the event!

To celebrate the opening, Tegoneya is having a "crazy" promotion—offering 10,000 free tsukune skewers of all kinds on a first-come, first-served basis—until supplies last.

If there is enough buzz on social media, they may even extend the event with more free skewers!

Just check their Instagram (@tegoneya_shibuya) and Twitter accounts (@tegoneya) for information on the number of free tsukune left. If the offer is extended, they’ll announce it there, too.

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “10,000-Skewer Giveaway Gets You Limitless Free Chicken Meatballs at Tokyo’s New Tsukune Bar.


Author: Grape Japan

Related Topics:
grape Japan

grape Japan is a website dedicated to sharing interesting content related to Japan, ranging from the country’s most beautiful traditional aspects to its popular modern sub-cultures.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply