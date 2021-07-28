OLYMPIC DIGEST | Daily Highlights for July 27

~~

~

Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics have been performing super (and super-human) athletic feats, even as COVID-19 and other controversies swirl. With so much happening during these Games, it can be hard to keep track of what is going on.

Kasumi Ishikawa in action during the women’s singles quarterfinals on July 28 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Table Tennis

Ishikawa Exits in Women’s Quarterfinals, Ito Moves on to Next Round

Fifth-seeded Kasumi Ishikawa entered her women’s singles quarterfinal matchup against Singapore’s Yu Mengu with seven victories in 10 career matches in international competitions.

What’s more, Yu is the No. 26 seed. So there were expectations for the higher seed to win.



But Ishikawa struggled to play at a quality level, particularly in the final two games of her match against Yu on Wednesday, July 28, and the underdog earned an upset victory. Ishikawa was eliminated 8-11, 11-5, 14-12, 11-6, 11-2 at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Yu won 10 consecutive points in the final game, which only took five minutes.

Ishikawa, who competed on Japan’s bronze medal-winning women’s team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, was hugely disappointed in the outcome of her match against Yu.

“There are absolutely no positives at all that I can take from this performance. It really stings to lose at this stage of the tournament,” the Yamaguchi native commented to reporters, according to Kyodo News, after the match.

“I will just have to try and regroup for the team competition and make sure I leave nothing behind.”



The women’s team medal matches are on Thursday, August 5.

Third-seeded Mima Ito, who teamed up with Jun Mizutani to win the mixed doubles crown on Monday, July 26, punched her ticket to the women’s semifinals by beating South Korea’s Jeon Ji Hee 11-5, 11-1, 12-10, 11-6.



Chizuru Arai celebrates win at Nippon Budokan on July 28.

Judo

Arai Triumphs in 70-kg Division

Chizuru Arai beat Austria’s Michaela Polleres in the final of the under-70-kg class to claim Japan’s second women’s judo gold medal of the Tokyo Games.

Along with Uta Abe’s gold in the 52-kg event it was the first time Japanese women have won two weight divisions in judo since the 2008 Beijing Games. It was also Japan’s second straight Olympic title in the women’s 70 kg.

Haruka Tachimoto won at 70 kg in the 2016 Rio Games for the only gold medal claimed by Japan’s women five years ago.

Arai, who was making her Olympic debut, beat Polleres with a well-timed waza-ari at Nippon Budokan, the venue for the judo competition at the 1964 Summer Games.

After narrowly missing out on the Rio Games to Tachimoto, Arai bolstered her prospects for Tokyo with back-to-back titles at the 2017 and 2018 world championships.

Meanwhile, a streak of four straight judo titles from the opening day for Japan’s men was snapped when Shoichiro Mukai fell in his second bout of the day at 90 kg to Hungary’s Krisztian Toth.



Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino celebrate proceeding at semifinals in badminton.



Badminton

Watanabe, Higashino Advance to Mixed Doubles Semifinals



Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino became the first Japanese pair to reach the semifinals in Olympic mixed doubles badminton.

Watanabe and Higashino beat the Thai pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 15-21, 21-16, 21-14 to move one step closer to a Tokyo Games medal.

Watanabe and Higashino will face second-seeded Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping from China on Thursday in the semifinals.

Wang and Huang defeated South Korean pair Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yu Jung 2-0.



Japan VS. Egypt in Men’s Saber Round of 16 at Makuhari Messe.

Fencing

Japan Misses Out on Final by Yielding to Egypt in Round of 16

Japan had to give up its Olympic medal dream in the men’s sabre team competition after falling 45-32 in the morning match against Egypt at Makuhari Messe.

In relay format with four fencers Japan kept up a good fight against the Egyptian contenders.

Kaito Streets started off against Mohamed Amer, finishing only with a small disadvantage of 5-2, but then when Tomohiro Shimamura took over against Egypt’s Ziad Elsissy, the difference went up to 10-2.

After two relay substitutions, Streets took the weapon in hand once more, closing the point gap slightly to 25-20 against Samer.

However, from that point onward the gap only widened, and the match finished with the aforementioned 13-point difference. Japan’s team, also composed of Kento Yoshida and Kenta Tokunan, ended ninth overall.

Egypt finished fifth overall, progressively prevailing over the Russian Olympic Committee squad (45-41) and Iran (45-24) but lost against South Korea. South Korea subsequently demolished Italy in the final, snatching the gold medal with a final score of 45-24.





Kei Nishikori hits a return in his men’s singles third-round match against Ilya Ivanshka at Ariake Tennis Park.

Tennis

Nishikori Reaches Fourth Rounds in Men’s Singles

Kei Nishikori’s bid to earn an Olympic medal in his homeland remains intact.

The unseeded Shimane native defeated Belarusian foe Ilya Ivanshka 7-6 (9-7), 6-0 in the men’s singles third round at Ariake Tennis Park in a 2-hour, 1-minute match.



The first set took 82 minutes, and world No. 66 Nishikori wrapped things up in a tidy 39 minutes in the second set.

Ivanshka, who is ranked 69th, had 44 unforced errors to Nishikori’s 27.

In men’s doubles, Great Britain’s Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury fell to Croatia’s Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 10-7 in the quarterfinals.



The two-time Olympic singles champion withdrew from the singles event due to a thigh strain on Saturday, July 24.



Miki Ishii and Megumi Murakami failed to surpass Switzerland at Shiokaze Park

Beach Volleyball

Switzerland Narrowly Prevails Over Japan in Women’s Match

After a loss in their first match against Germany, Japan’s Miki Ishii and Megumi Murakami failed to surpass Switzerland in the women’s Pool F group, dropping a three-set match at Shiokaze Park.

Ishii and Murakami triumphed 21-14 in the opening set. However, in the second set Switzerland’s Tanja Huberli and Nina Betschart bounced back, winning 21-19.

In the final set, it was a battle to the last point, with Ishii in the first minute scoring a point on a 59-kph serve.

Yet, the Swiss duo kept the pressure on, closing the set with several hits in a 15-12 verdict.

Japan has currently racked up two losses and one win, after the Czech team was forced to forfeit due to a positive case of COVID-19.

Depending on the results in other pools, the Japan women’s team might play in further matches.

Fiji players celebrate after the match against New Zealand at Tokyo Stadium. REUTERS/Phil Noble



Rugby Sevens

Fiji Routs New Zealand to Claim Second Straight Olympic Gold

It was only inevitable that the two remaining undefeated teams would meet for the gold medal match, New Zealand vs. Fiji was a logical outcome.

Both nations had very little adversity out of the pool stages, and with the exception of New Zealand’s two-point close-out victory over Australia, most games were won by more points than a try.

Fiji made it back-to-back gold medal wins and remained the number one Rugby Sevens country in the Olympics with a convincing 27-12 victory over their south pacific ocean rivals, New Zealand.

Fiji’s Meli Derenalagi scored the opening try after just a minute to set the tone for the gold medal showdown. A few minutes later Sireli Maqala put the ball over the line for another try, and Napolioni Olaca converted to extend the lead 12-0.

It wasn’t long after that New Zealand’s Scott Curry crossed the line for a try and put the Kiwis on the board, but a missed conversion attempt by Andrew Knewstubb kept the balance in favor for the Fijians.

The first half ended with another converted try by the Fijians, and led 19-12 at the break.

The second half started with New Zealand clawing back with a try by Sione Molia, and this time Knewstubb hit the mark to convert and narrow the lead. But the Fijians were too disciplined and strong, and closed out the game with an unanswered try, and penalty goal to claim the gold medal. Congratulations to the back-to-back undisputed Olympics champs.

Japan plays against South Korea at Rugby Sevens on July 28.

Japan’s campaign, on the other hand, was underwhelming to say the least.



The host nation went 0-5 in the tournament,



Facing South Korea in its final match, Japan started slowly, but responded with converted tries of its own in the first half, and kept the lead going into the second with a 19-12 lead.

After halftime, tempers flared and both sides saw players receive yellow cards. Japan capitalized on the on-field advantage to pile on some more points and closed out the game 31-19.

Ryota Kano led all scorers with 11 points from one try and three conversions.



Annemiek van Vleuten of The Netherlands competes during the women’s cycling individual in Oyama, Japan. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Cycling

Annemiek van Vleuten Grabs Gold in Women’s Cycling

The Netherlands’ Annemiek van Vleuten came in first in the women’s individual time trial, speeding through the 22.1 kilometers in 30 minutes, 13.49 seconds. Van Vleuten previously claimed silver in the road race on July 25.

Coming in second, 56.47 seconds later, was Switzerland’s Marlen Reusser.

The Netherlands earned another spot on the podium, with Anna van der Breggen taking home the bronze medal in a race that ended at Fuji International Speedway in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Japan’s Eri Yonamine wasn’t able to perform as strongly, coming in 22nd out of 25, 4:21.48 seconds after van Vleuten.

In the men’s individual time trial, Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic won gold, finishing the 44.2 km in 55:5.19. The Netherland’s Tom Dumoulin came in second, while Australia’s Rohan Dennis earned bronze.





Canada’s Gurpreet Sohi plays against South Africa during a preliminary round at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Waterpolo

Canada Stuns South Africa in Women’s Preliminary Round

Canada’s women team demolished the competition in its Group A preliminary round against South Africa, scoring a whopping 21-1.

At Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Canada’s advantage started slowly but surely as it built leads of 5-1 and 9-1 after the first and second quarters.

Canada picked up the pace, scoring eight goals in the final quarter, of which three were in the last minute of the match.

On Team Canada’s side, notable mentions go to Gurpreet Sohi, who is 27 and scored four goals.

This was Canada’s first positive result, after narrowly conceding to Australia 8-5 on July 24, and to Spain 14-10 on July 26.

“I think what worked is that we played like a team, we saw each other,” explained Sohi to Olympic Broadcasting Service after the match. “It was a big win for us.” This tournament marks Canada’s first Olympics since 2004, and South Africa’s debut at the Games.

Canada’s Kindred Paul (11) defends against South Africa’s Megan Sileno (5) during preliminary match round. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Meanwhile, Hungary prevailed against the United States, the Olympic champion in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016. The two teams played neck and neck until the very last seconds, as Hungary’s Rebecca Parkes scored the decisive goal with 45 seconds to spare. American Makenzie Fischer tried but failed to score, bringing the match to a close.

This was the first blow delivered to the American team, which had walked into the match with two solid results, having trounced Japan 25-4 and beat China 12-7.

In the evening, China breezed past Japan with a 16-11 score. Netherlands is set to play against Spain at just before 8 p.m.

Authors: Jim Armstrong, Arielle Busetto, Galileo Ferrari, Serena Landers, Ed Odeven





