3 Sports Talk ― Mie Kajikawa on Role of Sports to Empower Women

Listen in as JAPAN Forward sports editor Ed Odeven and guest Mie Kajikawa talk about her career journey. Kajikawa, a volunteer interpreter at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, worked in the Detroit Pistons’ community relations division during the 2004-05 season, becoming the first Japanese woman to work in business operations in the NBA.

Several years later, Kajikawa established a non-profit organization Next Big Pivot to harness the power of sports, empower women and make a positive impact on society. In March, the world celebrated International Women’s Day and Kajikawa’s mission is connected to this year’s theme, “Choose to Challenge.”

Ed Odeven

Ed Odeven is a longtime sports journalist who previously worked for The Japan Times as its chief basketball reporter for nearly 14 years. He also covered a wide range of other sports for the newspaper, including at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Games. A graduate of Arizona State University, Odeven worked for several newspapers in the Grand Canyon State before moving to Japan. He has freelanced for dozens of media outlets around the world.

