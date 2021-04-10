3 Sports Talk ― Mie Kajikawa on Role of Sports to Empower Women

~~

Listen in as JAPAN Forward sports editor Ed Odeven and guest Mie Kajikawa talk about her career journey. Kajikawa, a volunteer interpreter at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, worked in the Detroit Pistons’ community relations division during the 2004-05 season, becoming the first Japanese woman to work in business operations in the NBA.

Several years later, Kajikawa established a non-profit organization Next Big Pivot to harness the power of sports, empower women and make a positive impact on society. In March, the world celebrated International Women’s Day and Kajikawa’s mission is connected to this year’s theme, “Choose to Challenge.”