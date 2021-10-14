[Corona ni Makeruna] Cosplayers Rejoice as New York Brings Back Comic Con

~~

~

Costumed attendees pose during during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

After one year of pandemic-induced hiatus, New York Comic Con was back from October 7 to October 10 in the Big Apple.

A Mecca event for pop culture fans, the event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center admitted visitors, and with it hoards of smiling cosplayers, offering some happy relief to everyone involved.

A man in costume poses for a photograph at the 2021 New York Comic Con,at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman in costume poses for a photograph at the 2021 New York Comic Con,at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

This was a departure from the other similar events. For example, Tokyo Game Show 2021, which took place in Tokyo from September 30 to October 3, used a hybrid format including online public participation and an in person option ー but only for media and businesses.

At New York Comic Con, 150,000 tickets were up for grabs. Naturally, there were restrictions due to COVID-19, including vaccine certificate requirements for anyone over the age of 12.

A costumed attendee poses during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The floor of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center is seen during New York Comic Con on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

An attendee dressed as Harley Quinn poses during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

With face masks no longer just for decoration, many cosplayers found ways of including the latest international accessory in their costume.

Despite restrictions, the smiles and energy of cosplayers was infectious, seeping right into their pictures. Might this be a step forward towards normality?





People attend in costume the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The floor of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center is seen during New York Comic Con on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

A man photographs merchandise during the 2021 New York Comic Con, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

.

(Read the Sankei Shimbun report in Japanese at this link.)





Author: JAPAN Forward