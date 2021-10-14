[Corona ni Makeruna] Cosplayers Rejoice as New York Brings Back Comic Con

After one year of pandemic-induced hiatus, New York Comic Con was back from October 7 to October 10 in the Big Apple.
A Mecca event for pop culture fans, the event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center admitted visitors, and with it hoards of smiling cosplayers, offering some happy relief to everyone involved.
This was a departure from the other similar events. For example, Tokyo Game Show 2021, which took place in Tokyo from September 30 to October 3, used a hybrid format including online public participation and an in person option ー but only for media and businesses.
At New York Comic Con, 150,000 tickets were up for grabs. Naturally, there were restrictions due to COVID-19, including vaccine certificate requirements for anyone over the age of 12.
With face masks no longer just for decoration, many cosplayers found ways of including the latest international accessory in their costume.
Despite restrictions, the smiles and energy of cosplayers was infectious, seeping right into their pictures. Might this be a step forward towards normality?
You must be logged in to post a comment Login