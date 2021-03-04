The Most Stylish Buddha in Japan gets a Fashionable Upgrade during Sakura Season

~~

The 18m tall Great Buddha (daibutsu) statue in Konan, Aichi prefecture is somewhat affectionately known as the “Great Buddha with Sunglasses”. That’s because when viewed from just the right angle from behind the Nagoya’s Railway Co.’s Inuyama Line train crossing, the Great Buddha of the Hotei region appears to be wearing the crossing’s flashing warning lights as a set of shades.



Traveling Japanese photographer _deepsky (Twitter, Instagram) recently shared some photos he snapped of the Great Buddha appearing to be dressed for the season.

