A Cultural Heritage Park in Tokyo – Rikugien Garden of Waka poetry

Many people say Tokyo is crowded; true depending on where you go. Sometimes a peaceful garden is in order to escape the crowds, and Rikugien Park is a lovely option.

Team JJ

Published

7 seconds ago

on

~~

Beautiful Parks in Tokyo

Many people say Tokyo is crowded; true depending on where you go. Sometimes a peaceful garden is in order to escape the crowds. Of Tokyo’s beautiful parks, Yoyogi Park, Shinjuku-Gyoen and Ueno Park are undoubtedly the most famous. Another lovely option is Rikugien Park, located in an old Komagome district neighbourhood with a taste of the Edo era. Yoshiyasu Yanagisawa commissioned the design of this garden in 1702 and it took him seven years to complete.

Daimyo Garden in the Edo Era

This amicable garden is the perfect place to enjoy the changing sights while circling the pond. It seems to represent the kaiyu style (circuit style) daimyo garden of the Edo era. Yataro Iwasaki, the founder of Mitsubishi, succeeded the garden in the Meiji era and it subsequently became his residence. After he passed away, the Iwasaki Family donated the garden to the City of Tokyo in 1938.

You can read the rest of the article at this link. This article was first published by Team JJ on December 11, 2019. Check here for deeper and unique insights into visiting Japan, including wellness, travel, cuisine and more. Follow on Instagram @japanjourneys.jp, and on Facebook at this link!

Team JJ

Tokyo based Japan Journeys delivers the inside scoop on travel destinations, tips and experiences. Visit their website to discover more about Japanese culture, great travel itineraries and the very best things to do in Japan.

