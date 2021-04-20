A Cultural Heritage Park in Tokyo – Rikugien Garden of Waka poetry

~~

Beautiful Parks in Tokyo

Many people say Tokyo is crowded; true depending on where you go. Sometimes a peaceful garden is in order to escape the crowds. Of Tokyo’s beautiful parks, Yoyogi Park, Shinjuku-Gyoen and Ueno Park are undoubtedly the most famous. Another lovely option is Rikugien Park, located in an old Komagome district neighbourhood with a taste of the Edo era. Yoshiyasu Yanagisawa commissioned the design of this garden in 1702 and it took him seven years to complete.





Daimyo Garden in the Edo Era

This amicable garden is the perfect place to enjoy the changing sights while circling the pond. It seems to represent the kaiyu style (circuit style) daimyo garden of the Edo era. Yataro Iwasaki, the founder of Mitsubishi, succeeded the garden in the Meiji era and it subsequently became his residence. After he passed away, the Iwasaki Family donated the garden to the City of Tokyo in 1938.



