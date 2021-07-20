A Taste of Home: Tokyo’s International Grocery Stores

~~

~

It happens to the best of us. You’ve planned your trip, you’re all packed, and you’re ready to stuff yourself with sushi.

You arrive in Japan and all is good. Then, the cravings set in. Aussies may find themselves dazed and confused without their morning Vegemite. The French may find themselves glaring at “bread.” And those seeking halal and vegan options may find their choices dwindling.

However, never fear. Below, we’ve outlined Tokyo’s best and brightest international grocery stores. If you’re seeking a taste of home, we’ve got you covered. Here’s where to find your favourite foreign imports in Japan.





Kaldi Coffee: The Most Convenient of Tokyo’s International Grocery Stores

In terms of convenience, Kaldi Coffee Farm is the clear winner. Its locations span the entirety of Tokyo and are often just steps from major train stations.

The store also provides everyone who steps in a free paper cup of coffee. So, you know. If you see one, go get that coffee. Aside from an impressive coffee section, the store is all about foreign imports.



It’s pleasantly bursting at the seams with international foodstuffs from a wide range of nations. That said, locations are often small. As a result, they do focus more on non-perishable items and seasonal treats. However, there is a humble (but hard-working) cheese and deli meat section in most stores. Definitely drop by if that’s what you’re craving.

Name: Kaldi Coffee Farm, Shinjuku (many other locations)

Address: 1-5-1 Odakyu Department Store, BF2, Nishinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo 160-0023





(You can read the rest of the article at this link. This article was first published by Team JJ on April 21, 2021.)

Author: Team JJ