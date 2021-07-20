fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Culture Food

A Taste of Home: Tokyo’s International Grocery Stores

Culture

FILM REVIEW | Mamoru Hosoda’s ‘Belle’: Animé Charms the Internet — and the World

History Politics & Security

What Kind of China will Emerge From its Ever-expanding Total Cultural Revolution

Culture

Beat the Tokyo Heat with Kakigori, Japan’s Special Shaved Ice

Culture Economy & Tech

Saitama’s Seibuen Amusement Park Wows with Nostalgic Showa-Era Makeover

Culture

Akutagawa Prize Winner Li Kotomi: Updating the Face of Japanese Literature One Novel at A Time

Coronavirus Culture

[Corona ni Makeruna] It’s Time for Kyoto’s Gion Festival Lantern Making, on a Smaller Scale

Culture

A Taste of Home: Tokyo’s International Grocery Stores

Below, we’ve outlined Tokyo’s best and brightest international grocery stores. If you’re seeking a taste of home, we’ve got you covered.

Team JJ

Published

2 hours ago

on

~~

~

It happens to the best of us. You’ve planned your trip, you’re all packed, and you’re ready to stuff yourself with sushi.

You arrive in Japan and all is good. Then, the cravings set in. Aussies may find themselves dazed and confused without their morning Vegemite. The French may find themselves glaring at “bread.” And those seeking halal and vegan options may find their choices dwindling.

However, never fear. Below, we’ve outlined Tokyo’s best and brightest international grocery stores. If you’re seeking a taste of home, we’ve got you covered. Here’s where to find your favourite foreign imports in Japan.  

Kaldi Coffee: The Most Convenient of Tokyo’s International Grocery Stores

International Grocery Stores Tokyo foreign imports

In terms of convenience, Kaldi Coffee Farm is the clear winner. Its locations span the entirety of Tokyo and are often just steps from major train stations.

The store also provides everyone who steps in a free paper cup of coffee. So, you know. If you see one, go get that coffee. Aside from an impressive coffee section, the store is all about foreign imports.

It’s pleasantly bursting at the seams with international foodstuffs from a wide range of nations. That said, locations are often small. As a result, they do focus more on non-perishable items and seasonal treats. However, there is a humble (but hard-working) cheese and deli meat section in most stores. Definitely drop by if that’s what you’re craving.

Name: Kaldi Coffee Farm, Shinjuku (many other locations)
Address: 1-5-1 Odakyu Department Store, BF2, Nishinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo 160-0023

(You can read the rest of the article at this link. This article was first published by Team JJ on April 21, 2021. Check here for deeper and unique insights into visiting Japan, including wellness, travel, cuisine and more. Find us on Instagram and on Facebook.)

Author: Team JJ

Related Topics:
Team JJ

Tokyo based Japan Journeys delivers the inside scoop on travel destinations, tips and experiences. Visit their website to discover more about Japanese culture, great travel itineraries and the very best things to do in Japan.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply