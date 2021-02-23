Aoyama Trek: A Nature and Architecture Walk

Tokyo is a sprawling metropolis with countless landscapes to explore. Besides the main touristy areas, there are plenty of beautiful, lesser-known neighborhoods worth visiting which include fascinating architecture.



On our trek through the Aoyama area, we’ll visit some of the works of renowned Japanese architecture firm Kengo Kuma. If you’re looking for a different, quieter walking route in this mega city, you’re in the right place. Follow the route here.





The New National Stadium

We start our trek at the New National Stadium which will hold both the opening and closing ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and Summer Paralympics. It sits on the site of the old National stadium which was demolished to make way for Kengo Kuma’s modern reconstruction.



We enjoyed a quiet stroll around the stadium with only the occasional jogger going by. Walking along the green wall towards Meiji Jingu Baseball Stadium, we followed the curve of the road. After a short while, we saw the tall ginkgo trees elegantly lining Jingu Gaien Gingko Avenue, providing shade for pedestrians.



This view is certainly pretty in summer, but autumn is the most scenic time when the gingko leaves become a radiant yellow. A very Instagrammable scene.

(You can read the rest of the article at this link. This article was first published by Team JJ on November 25, 2019. Check here for deeper and unique insights into visiting Japan, including wellness, travel, cuisine and more.)