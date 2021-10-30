BASEBALL | Shohei Ohtani Receives Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award

fbpx
“It’s really extraordinary to find a human being who can perform at the highest level in Major League Baseball as both a pitcher and a position player,” Rob Manfred said.
Ed Odeven

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Shohei Ohtani holds the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award from Rob Manfred before Game 1 of the World Series on October 26 in Houston. (Ashley Landis/AP)

~~

~

The accolades keep coming for Shohei Ohtani.

The Los Angeles Angels superstar received the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award this week. 

The setting: Minute Maid Park in Houston. The occasion: Before the first game of the 2021 World Series on Tuesday, October 26.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred proudly handed the award to Ohtani before the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves began competing for the coveted championship trophy.

The rest of this article can be read on our dedicated sports website, SportsLook, at this link.

Ed Odeven

Ed Odeven is a longtime sports journalist who previously worked for The Japan Times as its chief basketball reporter for nearly 14 years. He also covered a wide range of other sports for the newspaper, including at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Games. A graduate of Arizona State University, Odeven worked for several newspapers in the Grand Canyon State before moving to Japan. He has freelanced for dozens of media outlets around the world.

