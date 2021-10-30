BASEBALL | Shohei Ohtani Receives Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award

~~

~

The accolades keep coming for Shohei Ohtani.

The Los Angeles Angels superstar received the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award this week.

The setting: Minute Maid Park in Houston. The occasion: Before the first game of the 2021 World Series on Tuesday, October 26.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred proudly handed the award to Ohtani before the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves began competing for the coveted championship trophy.

The rest of this article can be read on our dedicated sports website, SportsLook, at this link.