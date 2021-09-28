fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Culture Travel

Crafting Culture at Hida Folk Village

Culture

[Bookmark] ‘Minamata’: Author Aileen Smith Talks About the Book and the Johnny Depp Movie

Culture

Aileen Smith, Johnny Depp Team Up on New Movie Telling the Tragic Story of Minamata

History Politics & Security

[Bookmark] In Remaking Afghanistan, Don’t Look for Lessons from Postwar Japan

Culture Whaling Today

Harpooning Whales by Hand: 'Lamafa' Documentary Takes a Deep Look at a Primitive Whaling Society

Culture Hidden Wonders

[Hidden Wonders of Japan] Ueno Zoo’s Twin Panda Cubs are So Adorable and So Hard to Name!

Culture

[ETERNAL HOKUSAI] The ‘Great Picture Book of Everything’ at the British Museum

Culture

Crafting Culture at Hida Folk Village

The beauty of Hida Folk Village is that it’s classed as a ‘living museum.’ Better yet, most of the beautiful wooden houses are open for a large portion of the year.

Team JJ

Published

2 hours ago

on

Hida Folk Village is a little known gem hidden in the hills of Takayama.

~~

Looking to travel back in time during your stay in Takayama? Hida Folk Village is a quaint, serene and authentic look into Japan’s craft history.

All aboard the Sarubobo to Hida Folk Village!

Without a doubt, Takayama boasts a huge number of events and experiences. Naturally, visitors will want to visit Takayama Jin-ya and check out the amazing local produce at the morning food market.

However, there’s a lesser-known chance for cultural immersion hidden in the hills just outside the city centre. A leisurely walk or a short bus ride will bring you to a slower pace of life at the beautifully preserved Hida Folk Village.

A smaller version of Shirakawa-go, Hida Folk Village is a perfectly preserved slice of rural history in Takayama.
A smaller version of Shirakawa-go, Hida Folk Village is a perfectly preserved slice of rural history.

Hida: a gentle blend of nature and tradition.

The famous ‘gyassho-zukuri’ thatch houses of Shirakawa-go make a guest appearance at Hida Folk Village. Indeed, these houses are part of Takayama’s UNESCO world heritage.

The beauty of Hida Folk Village is that it’s classed as a ‘living museum.’ Better yet, most of the beautiful wooden houses are open for a large portion of the year. Additionally, genuine masters of various Japanese crafts spend months in the village, running small and personal workshops.

These workshops are an excellent chance to try your hand at a number of simple yet revered traditional crafts. You can choose from wood carving, weaving, straw crafts and much more! If you’ve a desire to try something more, there is a dedicated craft centre next to the village compound. Naturally, it’s kid-friendly and great for families.

Employed craftsmen sit in deep concentration as they whittle and carve traditional Japanese artifacts.
Employed craftsmen sit in deep concentration as they whittle and carve traditional Japanese artifacts.

(You can read the rest of the article at this link. This article was first published by Team JJ on July 31, 2020. Check here for deeper and unique insights into visiting Japan, including wellness, travel, cuisine and more. Find us on Instagram and on Facebook.)

Author: Team JJ

Related Topics:
Team JJ

Tokyo based Japan Journeys delivers the inside scoop on travel destinations, tips and experiences. Visit their website to discover more about Japanese culture, great travel itineraries and the very best things to do in Japan.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply