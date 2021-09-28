Crafting Culture at Hida Folk Village

~~

Looking to travel back in time during your stay in Takayama? Hida Folk Village is a quaint, serene and authentic look into Japan’s craft history.

All aboard the Sarubobo to Hida Folk Village!

Without a doubt, Takayama boasts a huge number of events and experiences. Naturally, visitors will want to visit Takayama Jin-ya and check out the amazing local produce at the morning food market.



However, there’s a lesser-known chance for cultural immersion hidden in the hills just outside the city centre. A leisurely walk or a short bus ride will bring you to a slower pace of life at the beautifully preserved Hida Folk Village.

A smaller version of Shirakawa-go, Hida Folk Village is a perfectly preserved slice of rural history.

Hida: a gentle blend of nature and tradition.

The famous ‘gyassho-zukuri’ thatch houses of Shirakawa-go make a guest appearance at Hida Folk Village. Indeed, these houses are part of Takayama’s UNESCO world heritage.



The beauty of Hida Folk Village is that it’s classed as a ‘living museum.’ Better yet, most of the beautiful wooden houses are open for a large portion of the year. Additionally, genuine masters of various Japanese crafts spend months in the village, running small and personal workshops.



These workshops are an excellent chance to try your hand at a number of simple yet revered traditional crafts. You can choose from wood carving, weaving, straw crafts and much more! If you’ve a desire to try something more, there is a dedicated craft centre next to the village compound. Naturally, it’s kid-friendly and great for families.

Employed craftsmen sit in deep concentration as they whittle and carve traditional Japanese artifacts.

(You can read the rest of the article at this link. This article was first published by Team JJ on July 31, 2020. Check here for deeper and unique insights into visiting Japan, including wellness, travel, cuisine and more. Find us on Instagram and on Facebook.)

Author: Team JJ