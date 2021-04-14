FIGURE SKATING | Yuzuru Hanyu, Nathan Chen Work on Jumps on Eve of World Team Trophy

~~

OSAKA ー Practice for the World Team Trophy got underway on Wednesday, April 14 at Osaka Central Municipal Gym, with all the major players taking part, ahead of Thursday’s women’s and men’s short program.

Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu skipped the morning workout, but came for the afternoon session, where he did a run through of his free skate to “Heaven and Earth.” Three-time world titlist Nathan Chen also worked on his free skate to “Selections from Philip Glass” in the afternoon.

Though both of the titans did not have smooth run throughs, they looked good before and after their music while working on their jumps. Hanyu was leaping especially high on his quads, while Chen was landing his consistently.

Hanyu is looking to end Chen’s winning streak of more than three years, while trying to lift Japan to its third World Team Trophy title. Hanyu will skate immediately before Chen in the short program.

Following the practice, Hanyu was asked about his progress on the quad axel.

“I didn’t try the quad axel this time,” the superstar stated. “It is impossible to challenge the quad axel with this schedule. I have to perform better than at a normal event [because it is a team competition].

“I want to perform to help everyone, not to prioritize my feelings,” Hanyu continued. “I will contribute to the team as much as possible. Therefore, I want to concentrate firmly and control myself and perform well.”



Three-time world champion Nathan Chen

Chen was not available for comment following the practice. He will skate last in the 11-man field on Thursday.

Italy’s Matteo Rizzo was a late withdrawal from the competition, so Daniel Grassl will be its only representative in the men’s event, which is one skater short.

Pyeongchang Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno practiced his long program “Dancing On My Own” in the afternoon skate. He fell on his jumps several times during the session.

“I enjoyed it only when I was doing [triple axel/quad toe loop] while practicing today,” Uno commented. “That combination doesn’t make any sense with my current composition. Like the quad salchow and quad loop. If you can put it in, the triple axel/quad toe would be in the free skate. I’m thinking of doing it once in an event.”

Two-time Japan champion Rika Kihira did not overexert herself this day.

“This season’s free program (“International Angel of Peace”) has a lot of flow, but it’s a difficult program if one jump collapses,” Kihira noted. “I’ve been practicing lightly since the world championships, trying not to jump the lutz and axel at all. I’m planning to make a new program from next season.”



Rika Kihira practices on April 14.

Kihira will try to outduel world champion Anna Shcherbakova of Russia, after finishing seventh at the world championships last month, once the action gets underway. Shcherbakova looked smooth and confident during her training session this day.

Kihira will be the final skater in the women’s lineup, with Shcherbakova performing right before her.





Author: Jack Gallagher

The author is a veteran sports journalist and one of the world’s foremost figure skating experts. Find articles and podcasts by Jack on his author page, here, and find him on Twitter @sportsjapan.