Forget kaiten-zushi, how about conveyor belt yakiniku instead?

Food

Fuelled by the desire to reduce food waste, Kaiten Lane Yakiniku Itto serves up various types of yakiniku little by little on small plates similar to those found at sushi restaurants.
grape Japan

Published

2 hours ago

on

PR Times, https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000002.000082506.html

Whilst we all have our varying differences in preference and taste, it would be unfortunate if a visitor came and left Japan without trying one of the country’s best inventions: conveyor belt restaurants.

Although incredibly popular in Japan amongst both locals and tourists, conveyor belt sushi restaurants aren’t for everyone, with those turned off by eating raw fish understandably avoiding the restaurants altogether. But why do we limit conveyor belt restaurants to serving mainly fish?

Kaiten Lane Yakiniku Itto opened in Ageo City, Saitama Prefecture on 16 July 2021. Here, a conveyor belt running through the restaurant carries a wide variety of yakiniku meats in place of the usual tuna, salmon and cod roe dishes expected at a kaiten-ya (conveyor belt restaurant).

Fuelled by the desire to reduce food waste, Kaiten Lane Yakiniku Itto serves up various types of yakiniku little by little on small plates similar to those found at sushi restaurants.

