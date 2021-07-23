Japan Developing Antibody Drugs to Treat COVID-19 and Its Variants

~~

The development of drugs to treat COVID-19 is accelerating. Of particular interest are drugs that use “neutralizing antibodies” to prevent the virus from multiplying.

These antibodies are artificially produced using gene recombination technology, and, when administered to patients, can defend against severe cases of the disease.

While this type of drug is already being used in other countries, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) is expected to approve an “antibody cocktail therapy” developed by United States- and Europe-based pharmaceutical companies and marketed by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. before the end of July.

Artificially Produced Neutralizing Antibodies

Antibodies are neutralized in this treatment by preventing the virus from invading human cells. When administered to patients with mild or moderate symptoms, the antibodies can stop the virus from multiplying and prevent severe symptoms from developing.

The antibody drugs now being developed to treat COVID-19 mainly use artificially produced neutralizing antibodies. Here’s how it works:

Immune cells that produce neutralizing antibodies are taken from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19, and the antibody’s genes are extracted.

The Trump Cocktail

This treatment method has already been put into practical use overseas. Significantly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the emergency use of several antibody drugs.

The cocktail therapy — developed by Roche, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant, and Regeneron, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company — is an intravenous drug that combines two types of antibodies. It became well-known after it was given to former U.S. President Donald Trump as a special exception during clinical trials.

Promising Domestic Drugs

While delays have been evident in the development of a domestic vaccine, domestic development of antibody drugs is proceeding at a rapid pace.

A team from Keio University is working on joint research with the Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to commercialize artificial antibodies.

Effectiveness Against COVID Mutations

There is concern that viral mutations may diminish the effectiveness of the treatment, but this decline in efficacy could be limited if multiple antibodies are mixed together in a cocktail therapy.

Since mutations can be predicted to some extent, pathological biochemistry professor Takeshi Urano of Shimane University points out, “It is possible to prepare for mutations by producing multiple antibodies ahead of time that will react to mutant strains.”

When Antibody Drugs are Used

Antibody drugs are useful for treating people for whom vaccines are not effective, or those who are not eligible for vaccination, such as children.

Putting the medical approach to COVID-19 in perspective, antibody engineering professor Kouhei Tsumoto of the University of Tokyo noted: “We can only be safe from infectious diseases when both prevention and treatment options are available. A realistic approach to treatment is to skillfully combine existing drugs with highly-effective antibody drugs.”

Author: Yukiko Une