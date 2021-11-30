fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Culture Food Travel

Japanese Food for Fussy Eaters

Culture Tech

Why Japan Should Urge Other Countries to Copy Its Digital Agency

Culture Sports

EDITORIAL | Ohtani’s MVP Award Will Inspire the Next Generation

Culture

As Shuri Castle Undergoes Reconstruction, a Virtual Version Debuts on Virtual OKINAWA

Culture Whaling Today

Audience Choice: New Accolades for Bon Ishikawa’s Indigenous Whaling Film ‘Lamafa’

Culture History Politics & Security

Dalian Locals Love Their Japan-town, but Online Critics Want Us to Think Otherwise

Coronavirus Culture

[Corona ni Makeruna] Campus Festivals Bring Back Live Events As COVID Infections Fall

Culture

Japanese Food for Fussy Eaters

For all of these diners, there is still a wealth of Japanese food to enjoy, whether that be from convenience stores, restaurants, or bakeries.
Team JJ

Published

9 mins ago

on

~~

While Japanese cuisine is largely unbeatable, there are still many dishes that fussy eaters might balk at.

Some of us refuse to try unfamiliar meats, while others can’t stand condiments and sauces. Others might simply be vegetarian, vegan or gluten free.

For all of these diners, there is still a wealth of Japanese food to enjoy, whether that be from convenience stores, restaurants, or bakeries. Here is some of the best Japanese food that’s sure to please even the most selective of snackers.

At the Convenience Store

Many of the snacks and meals found in convenience stores like Lawson and Family Mart are Japanese, but plenty of others are European-influenced, like fried chicken, pasta meals, sandwiches and cookies.

Here are some of the best convenience store foods that anyone can enjoy, no matter how much of a fussy eater they may be.

Onigiri (for vegans)

Onigiri: one of the many foods available at convenience stores. Also head to Japanese bakeries for some more familiar treats.

Onigiri are Japanese rice balls wrapped in a thin sheet of nori (seaweed). They come in a variety of flavours, including but not limited to: plain salted rice (safe for vegans), tuna and mayonnaise, salmon, and pickled plums.

Onigiri are simple, cheap, and hearty. They fill you up quickly and are not so far removed from the tuna sandwiches your mum used to make for your packed lunch. There are often a number of creative vegetarian and vegan options.

(You can read the rest of the article at this link. This article was first published by Team JJ on June 16, 2021. Check here for deeper and unique insights into visiting Japan, including wellness, travel, cuisine and more. Find us on Instagram and on Facebook.)

Related Topics:
Team JJ

Tokyo based Japan Journeys delivers the inside scoop on travel destinations, tips and experiences. Visit their website to discover more about Japanese culture, great travel itineraries and the very best things to do in Japan.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply