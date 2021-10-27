fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Culture Food

Japanese Pastry Shop has Whimsical and Macabre Sweets Perfect for Halloween

Culture

[Gamer’s World] Disney Plus’ to Stream 18 Originals from Asia — and It’s Just for Starters

Coronavirus Culture

Let’s Break Free from COVID Isolationism and Welcome International Students Again

Culture Special Reports

‘He is Indispensable to Me’: Princess Mako Marries Kei Komuro

Culture Special Reports

PICTURES | Wishing Japan’s Princess Mako Every Happiness in Her Married Life

Culture

Love Yokai? Ge-ge-get Yourself to Kitano Ichijo-dori!

Coronavirus Culture

Tokyo, Osaka Ease Emergency Restrictions as New COVID Infections Plummet

Culture

Japanese Pastry Shop has Whimsical and Macabre Sweets Perfect for Halloween

Allowing for all kinds of creative possibilities combining spooky, scary, and cute elements, it’s easy to understand why the season is appealing, and Sucreries pastry shop in Osaka takes full advantage of it.
grape Japan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Source: 菓子工房シュクルリ Sucreries (@Sucreries_info) - image reproduced with permission.

~~

Sucreries is a pastry shop in Osaka, Japan. With a name meaning “sweets” in French, the pastry shop has earned a reputation for its original and whimsical creations, many of which are popular with children.

Moreover, they are particularly fond of chocolate mint, as you’ll soon notice by perusing their online shop.

Halloween-themed sweets at Sucreries

Earlier this year, near the end of summer, the pastry chef Tweeted that they couldn’t wait for the Halloween season.

Allowing for all kinds of creative possibilities combining spooky, scary, and cute elements, it’s easy to understand why the season is appealing, and Sucreries takes full advantage of it.

For example, take a look at these cakes, called 野ざらし nozarashi, meaning “skull.” These cakes, which aren’t only sold at Halloween, feature a skull, a flower, and Sotoba tablets inscribed with a semblance of Sanskrit, as seen on Buddhist graves. Inside, you’ll find caramelized apples enveloped in a refreshing green apple mousse.

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Japanese Pastry Shop has Whimsical and Macabre Sweets Perfect for Halloween.”


Author: Grape Japan

Related Topics:
grape Japan

grape Japan is a website dedicated to sharing interesting content related to Japan, ranging from the country’s most beautiful traditional aspects to its popular modern sub-cultures.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply