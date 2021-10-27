~~

Sucreries is a pastry shop in Osaka, Japan. With a name meaning “sweets” in French, the pastry shop has earned a reputation for its original and whimsical creations, many of which are popular with children.



Moreover, they are particularly fond of chocolate mint, as you’ll soon notice by perusing their online shop.



Halloween-themed sweets at Sucreries

Earlier this year, near the end of summer, the pastry chef Tweeted that they couldn’t wait for the Halloween season.



Allowing for all kinds of creative possibilities combining spooky, scary, and cute elements, it’s easy to understand why the season is appealing, and Sucreries takes full advantage of it.

For example, take a look at these cakes, called 野ざらし nozarashi, meaning “skull.” These cakes, which aren’t only sold at Halloween, feature a skull, a flower, and Sotoba tablets inscribed with a semblance of Sanskrit, as seen on Buddhist graves. Inside, you’ll find caramelized apples enveloped in a refreshing green apple mousse.



The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Japanese Pastry Shop has Whimsical and Macabre Sweets Perfect for Halloween.”



Author: Grape Japan