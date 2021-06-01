fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Culture Travel

Japan’s Rainy Season is Perfect for Hydrangea Hunting

Culture

INTERVIEW The Man Making ‘Wagasa’ Popular and Bringing Japanese Craft to the World

Culture

ONE OK ROCK Surprises Fans, Announces 4-Day Online Acoustic Concert in July 2021

Culture Travel

EDITORIAL | Japan Islands Eyed as World Heritage Site Offer Insights into Biodiversity

Culture

Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021: CINEMADventure

Culture

Japan’s “Screambulance” Brings the Haunted House to Your Doorstep

Culture

‘Ebizo Kabuki’: How a Clubhouse Chat Evolved into a New Theatrical Production

Culture

Japan’s Rainy Season is Perfect for Hydrangea Hunting

If you’re visiting from June till early July, you’ll encounter many different varieties of hydrangea flowers. The most common ones are the mop-headed clusters of blue flowers growing on a bush: hydrangeas.

Team JJ

Published

2 mins ago

on

~~

Many people think of tsuyu, or the rainy season, as one of the worst times to visit Japan. It’s muggy, wet, and all your outdoor plans are usually put on hold.

But the rains also mark the beginning of hydrangea season. Cherry blossoms usually get all the attention, but we think hydrangeas are an equally excellent reason to visit Japan. And, in particular, several Botanical Gardens. Plus, it won’t be as crowded—even better!

Lilac-blue hydrangeas in Japan Kyoto Botanical Gardens or the Jindai Botanical Gardens



The beauty of hydrangeas

If you’re visiting from June till early July, you’ll encounter many different varieties of hydrangea flowers. The most common ones are the mop-headed clusters of blue flowers growing on a bush. But there are so many different varieties with equally delightful names. Sumida’s Fireworks, for example, really look like little star-shaped clusters. There are also names like Popcorn, Annabelle, and Kaleidoscope!

Hydrangeas love water, which is why they flourish in the rain. They look especially lustrous after a shower or when it’s drizzling, as though they’re glowing. The wetness makes their colours especially vibrant. Sometimes, if you’re lucky enough to see them in the mountains, they might even be emerging from the mist. They are truly magical to behold!

(You can read the rest of the article at this link. This article was first published by Team JJ on April 24, 2020. Check here for deeper and unique insights into visiting Japan, including wellness, travel, cuisine and more. Find us on Instagram and on Facebook.)

Author: Team JJ

Related Topics:
Team JJ

Tokyo based Japan Journeys delivers the inside scoop on travel destinations, tips and experiences. Visit their website to discover more about Japanese culture, great travel itineraries and the very best things to do in Japan.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply