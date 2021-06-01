Japan’s Rainy Season is Perfect for Hydrangea Hunting

~~

Many people think of tsuyu, or the rainy season, as one of the worst times to visit Japan. It’s muggy, wet, and all your outdoor plans are usually put on hold.

But the rains also mark the beginning of hydrangea season. Cherry blossoms usually get all the attention, but we think hydrangeas are an equally excellent reason to visit Japan. And, in particular, several Botanical Gardens. Plus, it won’t be as crowded—even better!





The beauty of hydrangeas

If you’re visiting from June till early July, you’ll encounter many different varieties of hydrangea flowers. The most common ones are the mop-headed clusters of blue flowers growing on a bush. But there are so many different varieties with equally delightful names. Sumida’s Fireworks, for example, really look like little star-shaped clusters. There are also names like Popcorn, Annabelle, and Kaleidoscope!

Hydrangeas love water, which is why they flourish in the rain. They look especially lustrous after a shower or when it’s drizzling, as though they’re glowing. The wetness makes their colours especially vibrant. Sometimes, if you’re lucky enough to see them in the mountains, they might even be emerging from the mist. They are truly magical to behold!





Author: Team JJ