fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Culture

Japan’s “Screambulance” Brings the Haunted House to Your Doorstep

Culture

‘Ebizo Kabuki’: How a Clubhouse Chat Evolved into a New Theatrical Production

Culture Uncategorized

[Kimono Style] 50 Women Open Their Closets to Share Family Treasures, Personal Stories

Culture Travel

Say Cheese! The Ultimate Guide to Purikura Japanese Photo Booths

Culture

ONE OK ROCK Sets Livestream Surprise on the Heels of Final Rurouni Kenshin Films

Culture

Japan’s new instant noodle Rubik’s Cube is a puzzling treat

Culture

Exploring Our Backyard: Finding The Best Vending Machines in Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s “Screambulance” Brings the Haunted House to Your Doorstep

Their 絶叫救急車 zekkyō kyūkyūsha (literally “scream-inducing ambulance”) is available through online reservation and will come to your house or specified location at a set date and time.
grape Japan

Published

4 mins ago

on

Source PR Times at https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000008.000059340.html

~~

Haunted house production company 怖がらせ隊 Kowagarase-tai (Scaring Corps) made news last year when they began offering the world’s first drive-in haunted house as a socially distant solution to getting your haunted house thrills.

This summer, they’re at it again, and this time with a new concept: a haunted house delivery service.

The drive-in version had customers drive to a garage and stay in their cars while actors scared things up with the help of sound effects, lighting, makeup and costumes, and of course, good acting. This time, the haunted house comes to you, or rather drives to your doorstep in the guise of a spooky ambulance.

Did you call for a “Screambulance”?

Their 絶叫救急車 zekkyō kyūkyūsha (literally “scream-inducing ambulance”) is available through online reservation and will come to your house or specified location at a set date and time.

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Japan’s “Screambulance” Brings the Haunted House to Your Doorstep.

Author: Grape Japan

Related Topics:
grape Japan

grape Japan is a website dedicated to sharing interesting content related to Japan, ranging from the country’s most beautiful traditional aspects to its popular modern sub-cultures.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply