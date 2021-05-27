~~

Haunted house production company 怖がらせ隊 Kowagarase-tai (Scaring Corps) made news last year when they began offering the world’s first drive-in haunted house as a socially distant solution to getting your haunted house thrills.

This summer, they’re at it again, and this time with a new concept: a haunted house delivery service.

The drive-in version had customers drive to a garage and stay in their cars while actors scared things up with the help of sound effects, lighting, makeup and costumes, and of course, good acting. This time, the haunted house comes to you, or rather drives to your doorstep in the guise of a spooky ambulance.





Did you call for a “Screambulance”?

Their 絶叫救急車 zekkyō kyūkyūsha (literally “scream-inducing ambulance”) is available through online reservation and will come to your house or specified location at a set date and time.





The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Japan’s “Screambulance” Brings the Haunted House to Your Doorstep.”

Author: Grape Japan