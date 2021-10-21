Kyohei Sorita, Aimi Kobayashi among 8 Winners of 18th International Chopin Competition

~~

~

Kyohei Sorita at the final

JUST ANNOUNCED: The 17-member jury of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Competition announced the winners of the competition in the wee hours of the morning on October 21 in Warsaw, Poland. They are:

1st Prize – Mr Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu, Canada

2nd Prize ex aequo – Mr Alexander Gadjiev, Italy/Slovenia

2nd Prize ex aequo – Mr Kyohei Sorita, Japan

3rd Prize – Mr Martin Garcia Garcia, Spain

4th Prize ex aequo – Ms Aimi Kobayashi, Japan

4th Prize ex aequo – Mr Jakub Kuszlik, Poland

5th Prize – Ms Leonora Armellini, Italy

6th Prize – Mr J J Jun Li Bui, Canada

Eight pianists share the spotlight in being awarded the six top prizes by the international jury. This is the first time two Japanese artists are represented among the top prize winners.

Aimi Kobayashi at the final

An interesting fact in the current competition is that four of the eight winners of the six prizes are Asian, including Sorita and Kobayashi. In addition, the winner of the previous competition was Seong-Jin Cho, the first Korean pianist to win first place, with Aimi Kobayashi winning the 2nd prize in that competition. It seems an Asian wind is blowing in the world of classical music.

Auditions for the famed International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition began on October 2, 2021,, with 87 participants representing 17 countries. After three rounds of auditions, the 12 best pianists qualified to audition in the Finals. Kyohei Sorita of Japan, who shares the 2nd prize, and Aimi Kobayashi who shares the 4th prize, were among them. All of the finalists performed one of Fryderyk Chopin’s two piano concertos, accompanied by the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Andrzej Boreyko. Nine pianist selected the Concerto in E minor Op. 11, and the remaining three – the Concerto in F minor Op. 21.

The competition awards six prizes, and this time two were shared, for eight winners from five countries.

Kyohei Sorita shares his 2nd prize with Alexander Gadjiev, of Italy and Slovenia. Aimi Kobayashi shared the 4th prize with Jakub Kuszlik of Poland. In addition to the two pianists from Japan, the top eight prizes included two from Canada, 1st prize winner Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu and 6th prize winner J J Jun Li Bui, Canada. There were also two winners from Italy, and one each from Spain and Poland.

Check back as we add information from interviews and impressions of the artists.



RELATED: The 18th International Chopin Piano Competition Attracts Unprecedented Numbers in Japan





Author: JAPAN Forward

(Click here to read the article in Japanese.)