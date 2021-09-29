Photographer Shows why Nara’s Deer Are the ‘Messengers of the Gods’ by Finding Most Stylish Deer Ever

~~

The free-roaming deer of Nara Park in Nara, Japan (said to contain at least 1,500 wild deer that sometimes wander into train stations and use crosswalks) have become somewhat of an emblem of the area.



Visitors to Nara often purchase shika senbei (deer crackers) to feed the deer, who very much welcome the attention.

Another reason they’ve become the symbol of the area is Nara Park’s proximity to Todaiji Temple, where the world’s largest bronze Buddha statue and the UNESCO World Heritage Site is enshrined.



Deer are sometimes said to be the messengers of Shinto deities, and so it’s a fitting spot for them to hang around.

A gorgeous shot captured by talented Japanese photographer Hisa (@Hisa0808) might just back up that claim.

Author: Grape Japan

