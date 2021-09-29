fbpx
Culture

A gorgeous shot captured by talented Japanese photographer Hisa (@Hisa0808) might just back up that claim.

grape Japan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Source: @Hisa0808, https://twitter.com/Hisa0808.

~~

The free-roaming deer of Nara Park in Nara, Japan (said to contain at least 1,500 wild deer that sometimes wander into train stations and use crosswalks) have become somewhat of an emblem of the area.

Visitors to Nara often purchase shika senbei (deer crackers) to feed the deer, who very much welcome the attention.

Another reason they’ve become the symbol of the area is Nara Park’s proximity to Todaiji Temple, where the world’s largest bronze Buddha statue and the UNESCO World Heritage Site is enshrined.

Deer are sometimes said to be the messengers of Shinto deities, and so it’s a fitting spot for them to hang around.

A gorgeous shot captured by talented Japanese photographer Hisa (@Hisa0808) might just back up that claim. 

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Photographer Shows why Nara’s Deer Are the “Messengers of the Gods” by Finding Most Stylish Deer Ever.


Author: Grape Japan

grape Japan

grape Japan is a website dedicated to sharing interesting content related to Japan, ranging from the country’s most beautiful traditional aspects to its popular modern sub-cultures.

