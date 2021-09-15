fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Culture Food

Rabbit Wagashi Collection is Perfect for Pairing with Japan’s Tsukimi Festival

Culture

Welcome the Unexpected in Studio Ghibli's New Movie, ‘Earwig and the Witch’

Culture Whaling Today

INTERVIEW | Hirohiko Shimizu: Misunderstood, Japan’s Research Whaling in Fact Does Something Good

Culture

Praemium Imperiale Returns in 2021, Recognizing Laureates in Arts from Brazil, the U.S., Australia

Culture Politics

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Joins the Praemium Imperiale as International Advisor

Culture Travel

Top Tokyo Instagram Spots: Mukojima-Hyakkaen Garden’s Japanese Clover Tunnel

History Politics & Security

Russia’s New Ploy in Territorial Grab is to Play Up Japan's 'War Crimes' in Battle over History

Culture

Rabbit Wagashi Collection is Perfect for Pairing with Japan’s Tsukimi Festival

In Japan, there is a legend that the dark outlines on the face of the moon depict a rabbit pounding the ingredients of rice cakes.
grape Japan

Published

5 mins ago

on

Source: PR Times, https://grapee.jp/en/182642.

~~

This year’s harvest moon will be held on the 21st of September. It’s the time of year when the full moon is at its largest, looking particularly beautiful as it shines during the darkening nights of autumn.


It is this beauty that inspires Japan’s ‘Tsukimi Festival’, where people gather to admire the moon. This festival has ties all the way back to the Heian era, and it’s traditions include displaying Japanese pampas grass, eating rice dumplings known as ‘Tsukimi Dango’, and reciting waka poetry under the light of the moon.

In Japan, there is a legend that the dark outlines on the face of the moon depict a rabbit pounding the ingredients of rice cakes.

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Rabbit wagashi collection is perfect for pairing with Japan’s Tsukimi Festival.”

Author: Grape Japan

Related Topics:
grape Japan

grape Japan is a website dedicated to sharing interesting content related to Japan, ranging from the country’s most beautiful traditional aspects to its popular modern sub-cultures.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply