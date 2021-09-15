~~

This year’s harvest moon will be held on the 21st of September. It’s the time of year when the full moon is at its largest, looking particularly beautiful as it shines during the darkening nights of autumn.



It is this beauty that inspires Japan’s ‘Tsukimi Festival’, where people gather to admire the moon. This festival has ties all the way back to the Heian era, and it’s traditions include displaying Japanese pampas grass, eating rice dumplings known as ‘Tsukimi Dango’, and reciting waka poetry under the light of the moon.

In Japan, there is a legend that the dark outlines on the face of the moon depict a rabbit pounding the ingredients of rice cakes.

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Rabbit wagashi collection is perfect for pairing with Japan’s Tsukimi Festival.”

Author: Grape Japan