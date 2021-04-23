fbpx
Culture

This cafe, located in Ikebukuro, is running special menu items featuring Pingu. The lineup includes three adorable drinks and a super cute dessert.
Japan is famous in the world of fandoms for collaboration cafe menus inspired by various series and characters, ranging from films to anime to video games.

But these nods to otaku culture aren’t the only properties that turn up on Tokyo menus, sometimes there’s even dishes inspired by childhood favourites like Tom and Jerry and Shaun the Sheep.

A currently ongoing collaboration menu has popped up in Tokyo and is themed around a staple from people’s childhoods all around the globe.

This cafe, located in Ikebukuro, is running special menu items featuring Pingu. The lineup includes three adorable drinks and a super cute dessert.

The beverages are different flavours of ‘fruit milk’, which all have white whipped cream peaks to mimic the icy landscape of Pingu’s home and star the penguin himself in marshmallow form. There’s strawberry flavour.

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Tokyo has a Pingu collaboration cafe and reliving your childhood has never been cuter.

