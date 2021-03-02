Ueno Park: One of the Best Places to see Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo

Connect with us
Ueno Park’s history dates back over 140 years, making it one of Japan’s first public parks—a concept borrowed from the west during the Meiji period.
Come springtime in Japan, there’s one thing on everybody’s mind: cherry blossoms. People watch the forecasts, scrutinise the buds and, when the time is right, head to the parks to lay down their picnic blankets and crack into the snacks. It’s all a lot of fun. And while there are many, one of the best places to see cherry blossoms in Tokyo has to be at Ueno Park. 

The Many Attractions of Ueno Park 

Ueno Park’s history dates back over 140 years, making it one of Japan’s first public parks—a concept borrowed from the west during the Meiji period. Onsite are a number of museums, shrines, temples, statues and even a zoo. Year-round, the landscape morphs with the seasons, and in spring, it’s the 1,200 cherry trees people come to see. 

Ueno Park cherry blossoms 

There are a number of cherry blossom varieties in the park which flower at different times. Wander through anytime between February and April (and even a variety in November!) and you’re sure to catch some blooms. But, for the biggest wow factor, you’ll want to head to sakura dori, the central pathway. Fluffy pink sakura arch overhead, creating a spectacular sakura tunnel.  

You can also find more cherry blossoms to the left of the boat house; these curve all the way around the side of Shinobazu pond.

(You can read the rest of the article at this link. This article was first published by Team JJ on March 13 2020.

Team JJ

Tokyo based Japan Journeys delivers the inside scoop on travel destinations, tips and experiences. Visit their website to discover more about Japanese culture, great travel itineraries and the very best things to do in Japan.

