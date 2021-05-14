~~

Wedding halls in Japan have been allowing for some creative ceremonies in the past several years, with official Final Fantasy XIV and Hello Kitty wedding ceremonies as just a couple of examples of series-themed wedding plans that have been made available (that’s not even mentioning Sailor Moon wedding dress and Poke Ball ring boxes).

So it was only a matter of time before wedding and reception producer Escrit gave attention to fans of long-running mega hit anime and manga One Piece who are looking to tie the knot. Fans in Japan can now book their own One Piece wedding with the company’s new One Piece Bridal Fair.

The concept of the One Piece Wedding Plan is to celebrate a couple’s passage through the Grand Line of life, and the package comes with an official One Piece-themed marriage certificate with original illustrations, registry board, and free commemorative photos with life-size One Piece characters.



The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner's website, grape Japan at "You can now have a One Piece wedding in Japan."

