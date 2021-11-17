Podcast
#5 Sports Talk ー Tom Hovasse Raises the Stakes for Japanese Basketball
The newly appointed Japan men’s basketball bench boss recalls his experience leading the women’s national team to a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics and discusses the challenges of his new job.
Tom Hovasse instilled confidence in his players and guided the Japan women’s basketball team to its best-ever finish (silver medal) at the Tokyo Olympics.
Will the Japan men’s national team, now led by Hovasse, play a style similar to the Akatsuki Five women when he called the plays? The American-born coach reflected on both teams in a recent interview with JAPAN Forward.
Author: Ed Odeven
