#5 Sports Talk ー Tom Hovasse Raises the Stakes for Japanese Basketball

The newly appointed Japan men’s basketball bench boss recalls his experience leading the women’s national team to a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics and discusses the challenges of his new job.
Ed Odeven

Published

10 mins ago

on

~~

~

Tom Hovasse instilled confidence in his players and guided the Japan women’s basketball team to its best-ever finish (silver medal) at the Tokyo Olympics.

Will the Japan men’s national team, now led by Hovasse, play a style similar to the Akatsuki Five women when he called the plays? The American-born coach reflected on both teams in a recent interview with JAPAN Forward.

Author: Ed Odeven

Follow Ed on JAPAN Forward’s  [Japan Sports Notebook] here on Sundays, in [Odds and Evens] here during the week, and Twitter ＠ed_odeven.

Subscribe to Ed Odeven's weekly sports newsletter.

Ed Odeven

Ed Odeven is a longtime sports journalist who previously worked for The Japan Times as its chief basketball reporter for nearly 14 years. He also covered a wide range of other sports for the newspaper, including at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Games. A graduate of Arizona State University, Odeven worked for several newspapers in the Grand Canyon State before moving to Japan. He has freelanced for dozens of media outlets around the world.

