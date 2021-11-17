5 Sports Talk ー Tom Hovasse Raises the Stakes for Japanese Basketball

~~

~

Tom Hovasse instilled confidence in his players and guided the Japan women’s basketball team to its best-ever finish (silver medal) at the Tokyo Olympics.

Will the Japan men’s national team, now led by Hovasse, play a style similar to the Akatsuki Five women when he called the plays? The American-born coach reflected on both teams in a recent interview with JAPAN Forward.

Author: Ed Odeven

