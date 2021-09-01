fbpx
Culture

7-Eleven Japan, which is no stranger to a creative menu (including their surprisingly delicious sandwich selection and treats that captivated visiting Olympic reporters), has been delivering maritozzo of their own.
grape Japan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Credit: Grape Japan.

~~

“The latest craze in Japan” is a phrase often delivered with some questionable hyperbole, but in the terms of how the Roman sweet maritozzo has surged to the top of the Japanese pastry world in popularity, it’s not all that far off.

As The Mainichi reports, the boom for the cream-filled sweet brioche buns kicked off thanks to a Fukuoka bakery giving them a spotlight during the pandemic, but now you’d be hard pressed to find a bakery not offering them.

Source: 仲居　宏之 / PIXTA(ピクスタ)

This of course has led to a lot of variations on the popular pastry, such as fruit-filled maritozzo as well as matcha and sakura flavors. Now the latest twist on the maritozzo craze has many sweets lovers in Japan as worked up as ever.

7-Eleven Japan, which is no stranger to a creative menu (including their surprisingly delicious sandwich selection and treats that captivated visiting Olympic reporters), has been delivering maritozzo of their own, but their latest twist on the booming pastry has sweets lovers in Japan raving: a fusion of maritozzo and the traditional Japanese confectionery, dorayaki, that is stuffed to the brim!

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “7-Eleven responds to Japan’s maritozzo craze with super stuffed dorayaki hybrid.”

Author: Grape Japan.

