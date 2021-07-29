~~

~

Summer 2021 is already turning out to be a scorcher here in Japan. Of the few things that can offer respite from the turgid heat, none is more satisfying than an ice-cold beer.

And of all the ice-cold beers on offer in Japan, there’s a new collaboration IPA that might just be the most satisfying!

While the taste profile of this beer is a big part of what makes it hit the spot with such pinpoint accuracy, the spirit (no pun intended) in which it is produced is also key.

The beer in question is made by CRAFTROCK BREWING, a beer pub in Tokyo’s Nihonbashi district. CRAFTROCK BREWING, which by the way, had a spacious live music space, aims to connect craft beer and music culture in Tokyo.

This is why the brewpub has recently collaborated with a restaurant local to Tokyo’s most popping music neighbourhood, Shimokitazawa, to produce a very special craft brew. And what better marriage is there than a cool beer and great tunes on a summer evening?

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “A craft beer born from Tokyo’s centre of subculture, Shimokitazawa.”



Author: Grape Japan