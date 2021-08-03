A Sombre History Lesson at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum

~~

~

The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum is an absolute must-see attraction when in town. Focusing on the events of August 6th, 1945, the exhibit seeks to educate visitors on the facts surrounding the bombing and drive home the realities of nuclear warfare in general.

Though much of what you will see and hear is disturbing, it is truly important viewing nonetheless.





The Road to Peace

Making your way through the Peace Memorial Park, you’ll notice a tall building just beyond the Cenotaph that appears as though on stilts. This is the Museum, and undoubtedly the most popular attraction in the park, receiving over 1 million visitors per year.

Head into the glassed foyer and pay the entrance fee of a few hundred yen. Note: lockers are available for those with bulky bags as well as multilingual audio guides which correspond with certain displays.





The Exhibition

One of the first things you’ll see is a birds-eye comparison of Hiroshima before and after the bomb. This is the first shocking clue as to the scale of the destruction. From there, the exhibit is split into a few different sections, exploring Hiroshima’s history, the effects of the bomb and the dangers of nuclear weapons.





(You can read the rest of the article at this link. This article was first published by Team JJ on March 19, 2020. Check here for deeper and unique insights into visiting Japan, including wellness, travel, cuisine and more. Find us on Instagram and on Facebook.)

Author: Team JJ