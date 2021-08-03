fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Culture History

A Sombre History Lesson at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum

Culture Olympics Sports Tokyo 2020

Local Primary School Students Get Inventive in Reaching Out to Foreign Athletes

Coronavirus History Olympics

[Bookmark] Tokyo Olympics in a New Dark Age: A Competition on Behalf of the Entire Human Family

Culture Olympics Sports

[Hidden Wonders of Japan] ‘Street TV’ Brings Fans Together on the Sidewalks of Tokyo

Culture History

Tochigi Prefecture Has Its Own ‘Demon Slayer’ History and its Helping Revitalize the Region

Culture

A Craft Beer Born from Tokyo’s Centre of Subculture, Shimokitazawa

Culture Environment

A Visit to Afan Woodland One Year after C. W. Nicol’s Passing

Culture

A Sombre History Lesson at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum

Focusing on the events of August 6th, 1945, the exhibit seeks to educate visitors on the facts surrounding the bombing and drive home the realities of nuclear warfare in general.

Team JJ

Published

5 mins ago

on

~~

~

The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum is an absolute must-see attraction when in town. Focusing on the events of August 6th, 1945, the exhibit seeks to educate visitors on the facts surrounding the bombing and drive home the realities of nuclear warfare in general.

Though much of what you will see and hear is disturbing, it is truly important viewing nonetheless. 

The Road to Peace

Making your way through the Peace Memorial Park, you’ll notice a tall building just beyond the Cenotaph that appears as though on stilts. This is the Museum, and undoubtedly the most popular attraction in the park, receiving over 1 million visitors per year.

Entrance to Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum

Head into the glassed foyer and pay the entrance fee of a few hundred yen. Note: lockers are available for those with bulky bags as well as multilingual audio guides which correspond with certain displays.  

The Exhibition

One of the first things you’ll see is a birds-eye comparison of Hiroshima before and after the bomb. This is the first shocking clue as to the scale of the destruction. From there, the exhibit is split into a few different sections, exploring Hiroshima’s history, the effects of the bomb and the dangers of nuclear weapons. 

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum



(You can read the rest of the article at this link. This article was first published by Team JJ on March 19, 2020. Check here for deeper and unique insights into visiting Japan, including wellness, travel, cuisine and more. Find us on Instagram and on Facebook.)

Author: Team JJ

Related Topics:
Team JJ

Tokyo based Japan Journeys delivers the inside scoop on travel destinations, tips and experiences. Visit their website to discover more about Japanese culture, great travel itineraries and the very best things to do in Japan.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply