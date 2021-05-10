~~

Izakaya, or Japanese pubs, are home to a wide variety of tasty snacks and drinks, but for many one of their chief allures can be summed up in the word “senbero”.

The word is a portmanteau of the Japanese words “sen-en” (1,000 yen) and “bero bero” (drunk), and essentially means the ability to get pleasantly drunk for a reasonable 1,000 yen–hopefully with some snacks to boot.

With izakaya-hopping a difficult move during the pandemic (and now extended State of Emergency) in Japan, maker Lithon has just the thing to answer all your senbero needs at home: the Senbero Maker, an all-in-one cooking and boozing device that delivers an izakaya dining experience to your home. Lithon is now set to release an updated bigger “Nisenbero Maker” that accommodates two for drinking companions, or those who simply want a bit more bites and booze.





The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “All-in-one home izakaya grill and sake heater turns your table into a Japanese pub.”





Author: Grape Japan