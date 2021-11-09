An Autumn Stroll through Momijidani Park on Miyajima

fbpx
Momijidani park sits at the base of Mt. Misen, just inland from the famous Itsukushima Shrine. A small river trickles through on its way out to sea and deer quietly roam the paths.

Momijidani Park is one of the best places for Autumn colour in Japan.

Just a short ferry ride from Hiroshima, Miyajima island is a paradise for nature-lovers. Within minutes, a seaside stroll with the local deer can become a serene walk through the densely forested, sacred mountains. And although this island has much to offer year round, Autumn is quite a spectacular sight. 

Miyajima is in fact one of the most popular spots to enjoy koyo, or red leaves, in all of Japan. You can catch maples and other autumn colours all over the island, but the undisputed best place to see them is at Momijidani Park.    


The Maple Valley 

Though it feels quite natural, it’s actually a man-made “erosion control” forest, planted after a 1945 typhoon levelled this part of the island. These days, it’s lush and colourful and has been named a ‘National Natural Monument’.

Momijidani park on Miyajima is one of the best spots to see Autumn colours in Japan
Momijidani park on Miyajima is one of the best spots to see Autumn colours in Japan

