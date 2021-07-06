fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Culture

Beat The Heat With These Three Kawadoko River Dining Spots in Kyoto

Culture

Explore with the Artists: How Did COVID-19 Change Our World and Shift Our Priorities?

Books Culture

Translators Collaborate to Bring Kyoko Nakajima Short Stories to Life in New Anthology

History Politics & Security

Senkaku Islands: China Falsely Claims that Japan Agreed to Set Aside Issue

Culture

[Bookmark] INTERVIEW | ‘Be Yourself’: A Chat With Emerging Star Yuri Tsunematsu

Culture

[Bookmark] Actress Yuri Tsunematsu Gives An Inside Peek into Netflix ‘The Naked Director Season 2’

Culture

‘Building a Craft Family’: World Class Artisans’ Website Meisterstrasse Arrives in Japan

Culture

Beat The Heat With These Three Kawadoko River Dining Spots in Kyoto

Visit Kyoto between May and September and you’ll be able to experience this popular past time in a variety of locations from Kibune to the Kamogawa River.
Team JJ

Published

2 hours ago

on

~~

~

Summers in Kyoto can be surprisingly hot and humid. Luckily, the pragmatic ancient locals realised long ago that the river’s surface, with its lower air temperature and higher velocity breeze, had serious cooling potential. With a little ingenuity, kawadoko river dining came to be.

Also known as yuka diningkawadoko involves setting up platforms and tables over or near water, so people can enjoy the cool breeze as they wine and dine. Visit Kyoto between May and September and you’ll be able to experience this popular past time in a variety of locations from Kibune to the Kamogawa River.

Kamogawa River kawadoko 

Dating back to the Momoyama Period (1583-1600), the oldest example of kawadoko dining in Kyoto can be found right in the heart of the city.

In fact, the famous Kamogawa River features a two kilometer stretch of kawadoko between Nijo-dori and Gojo Ohashi Bridge. The restaurants and bars backing onto the river feature alfresco dining platforms which are the perfect spot for a summer meal. 

To get there, simply head to the Ponto-cho area, running north of Shijo-dori. Walking through this narrow alleyway, you would never guess that the small-fronted establishments offer river views and kawadoko dining.

(You can read the rest of the article at this link. This article was first published by Team JJ on August 13, 2019. Check here for deeper and unique insights into visiting Japan, including wellness, travel, cuisine and more. Find us on Instagram and on Facebook.)

Author: Team JJ

Related Topics:
Team JJ

Tokyo based Japan Journeys delivers the inside scoop on travel destinations, tips and experiences. Visit their website to discover more about Japanese culture, great travel itineraries and the very best things to do in Japan.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply