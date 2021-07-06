Beat The Heat With These Three Kawadoko River Dining Spots in Kyoto

~~

Summers in Kyoto can be surprisingly hot and humid. Luckily, the pragmatic ancient locals realised long ago that the river’s surface, with its lower air temperature and higher velocity breeze, had serious cooling potential. With a little ingenuity, kawadoko river dining came to be.



Also known as yuka dining, kawadoko involves setting up platforms and tables over or near water, so people can enjoy the cool breeze as they wine and dine. Visit Kyoto between May and September and you’ll be able to experience this popular past time in a variety of locations from Kibune to the Kamogawa River.





Kamogawa River kawadoko

Dating back to the Momoyama Period (1583-1600), the oldest example of kawadoko dining in Kyoto can be found right in the heart of the city.



In fact, the famous Kamogawa River features a two kilometer stretch of kawadoko between Nijo-dori and Gojo Ohashi Bridge. The restaurants and bars backing onto the river feature alfresco dining platforms which are the perfect spot for a summer meal.



To get there, simply head to the Ponto-cho area, running north of Shijo-dori. Walking through this narrow alleyway, you would never guess that the small-fronted establishments offer river views and kawadoko dining.

Author: Team JJ