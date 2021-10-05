Best Oyaki in Nagano: Ogawanosho, steps from Zenkoji Temple

~~

While Nagano Prefecture’s geography is not conducive to growing rice, it is absolutely perfect for buckwheat. Thanks to the experimentation of the Jomon people thousands of years ago, we can now enjoy things like soba noodles, soba flour and even soba tea. But there’s another, lesser-known dish you should definitely seek out in Nagano called oyaki.

These fist-sized dumplings are made with a blended buckwheat flour, stuffed with local produce like mushrooms, pickles, vegetables or beans, then steamed, pan-fried or grilled and served hot. They’re the perfect way to sample all of Nagano’s finest ingredients in one savoury package. You’ll find them all across the prefecture, but for some of the best oyaki in Nagano, head to Ogawanosho.

Nagano Ogawanasho Oyaki Restaurant

Ogawanosho: Famous for Oyaki

Ogawanosho opened in 1986 in a renovated farmhouse within the scenic rural village of Ogawa. This idyllic spot is about 30 minutes’ drive west of Nagano city and allows visitors to sample traditional Nagano dishes in an equally traditional setting. Not only do they produce a hec of a lot of oyaki for the wider community, but they also run a restaurant where you can enjoy soba as well as their signature dumplings.

Nagano Ogawanosho’s Daimon Branch

Oyaki is very much a low food mile type dish. Everything is locally sourced, and you can try different fillings depending on what’s in season. Typical fillings include mushroom, azuki red bean, pumpkin, eggplant, or ‘nozawana’—a pickled leafy green from Nozawa Onsen. However, Ogawanosho actually offer over twenty different fillings, things like nira (chives and miso), kinpira (burdock root and carrot), kiriboshi daikon (dried daikon radish), hijiki seaweed and even apple! On the whole, they are savoury, flavoured with soy and miso, and typically vegetarian, too!

Pan-fried and steamed Oyaki along the Nakasendo Trail.

Freshly Grilled Dumplings

Oyaki can be served in many ways; more often than not, I’ll see them steamed in wooden boxes. But what makes these oyaki extra delicious is that they are cooked over the open flame of the irori sunken hearth. This gives them a beautiful smoky flavour and makes them equally complex and comforting.

Perfectly wrapped and roasted eggplant oyaki

A quick bite

If you just have a short stopover at Nagano Station, good news: there’s a third location in the Midori building attached to the station. And for those who can’t get to Nagano but are inspired to try some Ogawanosho oyaki, you can always order from their online store. (Japan delivery only.)





Author: Team JJ