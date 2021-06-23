fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Culture

Coca-Cola Celebrates 3 Festivals from Northern Japan in one Gorgeous Design Sold Exclusively in Tohoku

History Politics & Security

[Speaking Out] Breakthrough Ruling on Wartime Korean Workers

Culture Travel

A Day Trip to Ainoshima: Fukuoka’s Cat Island

Culture Sports

Seibu Lions Surprise Foreign Players Separated From Their Families

History Politics & Security

South Korea Should Stop Demanding Money from Japan for Already Settled Claims

Culture

[Kimono Style] Creator Mamechiyo's Kimono are for Today's World

Culture Politics & Security

‘True North’ Anime Shines Light on Harrowing Reality of Life in North Korea

Culture

Coca-Cola Celebrates 3 Festivals from Northern Japan in one Gorgeous Design Sold Exclusively in Tohoku

It’s being sold under the moniker of the ‘Michinoku Design’, where Michinoku is a former province of Japan that spanned the three modern-day prefectures of Aomori, Iwate and Akita.
grape Japan

Published

2 seconds ago

on

Credit: PR Times, https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000013.000077174.html

~~

~

A few years ago, Coca-Cola Japan launched their regional bottle designs that celebrate famous landmarks and traditions in major Japanese cities.

These elusive aluminium bottles of coke can only be found in the specific regions they feature, making them fun souvenirs from any trips around Japan.

Northern prefectures such as Aomori, Akita and Iwate have featured before, with bottles that incorporate traditional festivals and prominent buildings into the design.

Credit: PR Times, https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000013.000077174.html

But now these three areas will appear side-by-side on one Coca-Cola can.

It’s being sold under the moniker of the ‘Michinoku Design’. Michinoku is a former province of Japan that spanned these three modern-day prefectures.

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Coca-Cola celebrates 3 festivals from northern Japan in one gorgeous design sold exclusively in Tohoku.

Related Topics:
grape Japan

grape Japan is a website dedicated to sharing interesting content related to Japan, ranging from the country’s most beautiful traditional aspects to its popular modern sub-cultures.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply