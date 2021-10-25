CONCERT | Harajuku Princess Kyary Pamyu Pamyu to Hold Special Online Live on October 27

~~

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, the J-pop idol, singer and icon of kawaii from Harajuku, the center of Tokyo’s youth culture, is releasing her 5th full album “Candy Racer” on Wednesday, October 27, and she is inviting fans everywhere to join the online live to celebrate the album release.

The “Kyary Pamyu Pamyu 5th Album ‘Candy Racer’ Release Commemorative SPECIAL ONLINE LIVE” will start streaming at 8 P.M. JST on Wednesday, October 27, the day of the album release.

It’s been a long time coming for Kyary Pamyu Pamyu fans. It’s the first album release in three years, and it marks 10 years since the artist’s first album debut.

The live online performance is only for one day. However, ticket purchasers can enjoy the archived streaming as many times as they want until Wednesday, November 17.

A limited number of tickets with original T-shirts specially made for this live will also be available for purchase. Fans are advised not to miss this opportunity to get the T-shirts, which will inevitably become a premium.

The chat function for the event will also be released on ZAIKO. Let’s celebrate the release date of Kyary Pamyu Pamyu’s first album in three years while watching the live online.

Don’t forget to prepare for the album by listening to the songs distributed ahead of time.

Live Streaming Information

What: Kyary Pamyu Pamyu’s 5th Album “Candy Racer” Release Celebration SPECIAL ONLINE LIVE

Date: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Concert begins: 8 P.M. JST (*Chat will open around 7:30 P.M. JST)

Tickets :

Ticket with Original T-shirt: ¥8,800 JPY (About $77.50 USD – All sales in Japanese yen) (tax included, shipping fee and handling fee not included)

Sales period: October 6 (Wednesday) 6 P.M. JST through October 12 (Tuesday) 11:59 P.M. JST.

Ticket for Viewing Only: ¥3,300 JPY (About $30 USD – tax included, handling fee not included)

Sales period: October 6 (Wednesday) 6 P.M. JST through November 17 (Wednesday) 8 P.M. JST.

To Order Tickets:

Tickets will be sold online at the site, ZAIKO.

Click here or: https://l-tike.zaiko.io/e/KPPCANDYRACER







Notes on Tickets

You need to register your ZAIKO account in order to purchase tickets and watch the show. *If you miss the live event, after having bought a ticket, you can catch the archived stream until Wednesday November 17, at 11:59 P.M.

The number of tickets with original T-shirts is limited and sales will be closed when sales of tickets with T-shirts reaches the limit.

There is a ¥770 JPY (about $6.80 USD) shipping fee for sales of T-shirts inside Japan. Currently shipping outside of Japan is not available.

ZAIKO has tips and support for optimizing your online concert viewing experience, so make sure you check the latest information at “recommended environment for watching videos,” “communication environment” and so on, before purchasing a ticket. ZAIKO: https://zaiko.io/support





ABOUT THE PRODUCTION Planning and production: ASOBISYSTEM Co. Support: LENIS G.K. / Mong Kok Group Inc. Supported by: Nippon Columbia Co. Cooperation: Hekinoki Corporation / Ngrowing Corporation / Kyodo Kansai Inc. Inquiries: ASOBISYSTEM Corporation (info@asobisystem.com)

Author: JAPAN Forward