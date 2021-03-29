Container Ship Blocking Suez Canal Threatens Global Economy Including Japan

~~

A giant container ship named Ever Given has blocked Egypt’s Suez Canal since high winds pushed it aground on Tuesday, March 23, local time. The incident has stalled the flow of all shipping, including energy products such as crude oil and LNG, through the vital waterway which connects Europe and Asia.

The Suez Canal is one of the world’s busiest commercial waterways and as such, the global economy cannot avoid feeling the effects. Among them is the potential for a runup of crude oil prices, which could threaten to bring down the Japanese automobile industry as a consequence.

The vessel blockade reveals the significance of the problem of having supply chains dependent on distant sources and narrow transportation options, including energy procurement.

The Ever Given is owned by Japanese ship leasing enterprise, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, and operated by the Taiwanese container logistics company, Evergreen Marine.

“If the blockade happens to last longer, there is the potential for an impact on international economic activities” said Hiroshi Kajiyama, the Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry signifying his sense of vigilance.

A large number of smaller ships, including tugs and transfer vessels, are working to raise the Ever Given and float it out of the canal. In the meantime, all ship traffic through the canal is halted.

The Suez Canal is a strategic international waterway through which about 10% of the world’s maritime transport flows. Minister Kajiyama suggested the ministry aims to continue information gathering and analysis while they cooperate with the local Japanese Embassy and concerned enterprises.

A noteworthy ominous repercussion is energy related price hikes. “There is a potential of for a negative effect on the world’s economy” said Executive Economist of Nomura Research Institute, Mr. Takahide Kiuchi.

Moreover, if gasoline prices run up in Japan, which is dependent on the import of crude oil through shipping, household finances also could be damaged.

Looking at the experience of the United States in past slowdowns, auto sales were hit from gasoline price increases in the aftermath of crude oil price hikes. “There is an extremely close link between gasoline prices and auto sales,” said Kiuchi.

In the case of auto sales slowdowns in the U.S., there is a concern that negative effects from the Suez Canal incident could hit various industries in Japan, for example, with a possible downturn in orders for car components exported from Japan to the U.S.

The blockade also exposes the risks in alternative energy procurement. One of the likely alternative elements is the power of wind energy. But, at the same time, the Middle East region has much risk in terms of military activity. In the early part of this March, the Saudi Aramco facility near Riyadh was hit by a missile attack and explosion.

Kiuchi emphasized the need for alternative sources, saying, “In order to minimize the damage to the Japanese economy even from stalled transportation such as this time, it is important [for Japan] to accelerate discussions about increasing the ratio of alternative energy decarbonization.”





Author: Mizuki Okada, Staff Writer, economics department, The Sankei Shimbun