～～

For the last two decades, Earth Day Tokyo has been involved in raising awareness and promoting action for environmental causes in Japan, connecting citizens with various environmental action groups. This year, due to the circumstances of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Earth Day Tokyo will connect multiple physical venues and online events for a total of 9 days from April 17th (Sat) to 25th (Sun).

Within this framework, Earth Day Tokyo will host “SUSTAINABLE FASHION WEEK 2020+1” on April 24th (Sat) and 25th (Sun).

It’s crucial to shift to a sustainable lifestyle in order to achieve the SDG goals by 2030. The field of “fashion” is an important one that enriches our daily lives. At the same time, it can be a trigger for a change in consumer behavior, one of the key points for environmental action.

During the event, booths for various executive committee teams and sponsors will be set up, and talk sessions will be held online from each venue.

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Earth Day Tokyo to host “Sustainable Fashion Week 2020+1” in Miyashita Park.”

Author: Grape Japan