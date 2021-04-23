Enjoy Works by Eshi-100 Illustrators at Akihabara For Golden Week

~~

~

Even people who are familiar with Japanese pop culture might not be aware of the word eshi. Meaning literally artists, the word specifically refers to contemporary Japanese illustrators.

Taking influence from Japanese traditional visual art forms such as ukiyo-e, they bring their innovation and taste all the way to the modern world of pop culture. And through new techniques, color combinations, and style, bring new art forms and culture to the world.

The artists of this genre include Sakiyamama, TwinBox, Syroh, mignon, torino, mocha, and many more.

The exhibition, which is organized by The Sankei Shimbun, brings together more than 100 Eshi artists, and thereby is aptly called “Eshi-100”.

This is the 11th edition of Eshi-100, and it has the theme of “future”, or as it is said in Japanese mirai.

As organizers explain on the website, the choice of theme has been selected with the current COVID-19 situation in mind.

“What future will the world be facing in the future?” ask the organizers.

“As COVID-19 spreads around the world, it continues to have an effect on our lives. […] However, we can’t stop moving forward. We are facing the future, and having a vision is important. It’s thereby for that reason that Eshi draw from their own perspectives the image they have of the future world, their wishes and dreams for an era which is currently in turmoil.”

The organizers go on to explain: “Through ‘the future’ depicted by these Eshi, we hope that everyone will find an opportunity to draw on hints on our ‘now’, and an incentive to think again about what is the meaning of life.”

The event runs from April 29 to May 9, 2021, at AKIBA_SQUARE, and doors open from 10 AM to 8 PM. Tickets at the door are 1,200 JPY, but only 1,000 JPY if bought in advance. The location is easily accessible on foot from Akihabara Station, JR Chuo Line, which is just two-minute-walk from the venue.





RELATED:

Author: JAPAN Forward