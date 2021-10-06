~~

Japan is well-known for its seasonal or limited-edition foods and drinks that come out a couple of times per year.

That means it’s the perfect time to review autumn konbini (convenience stores) desserts! Here are some of my favorites this year:



MINISOF

First up is MINISTOP and their delicious autumn desserts!

Last year, the konbini launched their MINISOF brand shops offering soft-serve ice cream-based desserts made of carefully selected milk and other ingredients from Hokkaido Prefecture. One of their innovative limited-edition items is the drinkable soft-serve ice cream のむソフトクリーム nomu sofuto kurīmu.

At the end of August 2021, MINISOF released a limited-edition menu that includes four items, including a nomu sofuto kurīmu Mont Blanc (which happens to be my current favorite)! Their appearance reminds me of early autumn. They’re the perfect treat for this time of year.

Let’s take a closer look at their autumn selection:

Waffle cone soft-serve Mont Blanc (ワッフルソフム モンブラン waffuru sofuto kurīmu monburan)

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Favorite Autumn Sweets: Konbini series [2021 Edition] .”

Author: Grape Japan