Fuji Rock Music Festival Is Back for 2021!

As we all deal with COVID-19, it’s a welcome breath of fresh air to imagine when we will again be able to enjoy each other’s company in a social setting. And perhaps one of the sectors that has suffered the most is this period is that of live music concerts.

But Smash has you covered. On April 16 on its Twitter account, Fuji Rock revealed its first lineup for the legendary rock music festival – and yes, it will take place this summer.

For an unusual year, there is an unusual line up: exclusively domestic artists.

There are the pop sensations RADWIMPS, who have a 15 year career and became a household name after composing the soundtrack of blockbuster film “Your Name”. There is an increasingly popular band headlining King Gnu and also pioneer DJ artist Cornelius. There will also be up and coming artists such as KOTORI.

The festival has traditionally welcomed stars from all over the world and all genres, including the Cure, Bob Dylan, and the Chemical Brothers. This is an unusual move in a continuing unusual global environment that saw the music festival canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to circumstances created by the pandemic, the organizers have already announced on the festival website that special provisions will be in place to avoid conditions that spread the virus. These measures include restricting the number of visitors, body temperature monitoring, active use of masks, and contact tracing through recording of personal information and the government approved app COCOA.

Screenshot from this year’s website at https://www.fujirockfestival.com/

The statement on this reads:

“Measures to lessen the risk of infection will be undertaken utilizing the ample outdoor space provided by Naeba with the creative ingenuity of Fuji Rock Festival where we aim for the coexistence of music and nature.”

One thing is for sure, for people craving entertainment, this is set to be one of the first large events to attend in Japan in 2021, and the organizers have our attention!

More news to come.

Author: JAPAN Forward