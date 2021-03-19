fbpx
[Hidden Wonders of Japan] Cheer Up with These Delightful Decorations From Fukuoka

Judo NPO Looks Past COVID-19 and Early Return to International Exchanges

[Hidden Wonders of Japan] Okawa School After 3.11: ‘As If the Children Have Become Stars Above’

[Hidden Wonders of Japan] A Shop in Hyogo Brings Dolls With a Twist for Girls’ Festival

[Hidden Wonders of Japan] Waiting for Spring In Jigokudani Snow Monkey Park

High School Student Finds Representing his Country Among the Challenges of Studying in America

Magnitude 7.3 Hits Japan, Causing Over Hundred Injured, Landslides

In the lakeside city of Yanagawa, Fukuoka Prefecture, March is a special time of year, as in more than 30 locations around the city, Sagemon Decorations can be admired.
In the lakeside city of Yanagawa, Fukuoka Prefecture, March is a special time of year.

It is the time for celebrating the Girl’s Festival, or Hina Matsuri (March 3) and traditional Japanese decorations for the occasion are exhibited to build anticipation and highlight the mood.

The event is called Sagemon Meguri, which literally means “a tour of hanging ornaments”.  Sage means “to hang”, but specifically indicates the Hina Matsuri ornaments which can be decoratively displayed.

Visitors can go around different shops and enjoy various versions of these hanging decorations, and there is certainly something for everyone.

There are auspicious multi-colored spheres, goldfish, animals, flowers, and more, making lots of smiles as you enjoy the beautifully crafted cheerful display. These decorations are not just a pleasure to look at, they are also supposed to be auspicious for the health and growth of a baby girl, and to that end they are often displayed in households where a female child resides.

According to the Yanagawa City Tourism Association, the Sagemon displays can be enjoyed in about 30 places around the city until April 3.

One 42-year old woman from Kumamoto Prefecture who came with her family said to a Sankei Shimbun reporter: “I came here to show my two-year-old daughter. I am really thankful that I can be here in tranquility as the COVID precautions are in place.”

What is your hidden wonder in Japan? Submit your photo here.

(Read the related article here, in Japanese)


Author: Sankei Shimbun

