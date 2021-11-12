Culture
[Hidden Wonders of Japan] Mountains and ‘Sea of Clouds’ Illuminations Glittering in Mie
Enjoy this experiential artwork with lights and technologically created clouds until May 31, 2022.
On October 22, a huge illumination made up of a “sea of clouds” was unveiled to the press at the Nabana no Sato Flower Park’ in Kuwana City, Mie Prefecture.
Using the latest technology to generate fog and clouds artificially, the light-emitting diodes (LED) projected an image of the gleaming sea of clouds and the towering mountains.
The installation, 155 meters wide and about 30 meters high, changes from moment to moment. Visitors can enjoy viewing this dynamic spectacle until May 31, 2022.
(Read the Sankei Shimbun article in Japanese at this link.)
Author: The Sankei Shimbun
