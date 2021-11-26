[Hidden Wonders of Japan] Sapporo Shines with 730,000 Lights This Winter

~~

~

The 41st Sapporo White Illumination began on November 19 at Odori Park, coloring the city’s winter nights with gorgeous lights.

About 730,000 light emitting diode (LED) bulbs glowed, enveloping the city in a fantastical mood.

At Sapporo Odori Park, the main venue, an 8-meter-high installation with a purple lilac flower motif was displayed. After it stopped drizzling at 4.30 P.M., the lights turned on simultaneously to the cheers of families and couples who had gathered.

“It’s stunning and so colorful,” exclaimed a 39-year-old office worker Naoki Nakajima from Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, who was touring with his family. “I was glad to see it because there have been few seasonal events due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added, smiling.

The illumination event at Odori Park will be held every day from 4:30 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. until December 25.





(Read the Sankei Shimbun article in Japanese at this link.)





Author: Sankei Shimbun