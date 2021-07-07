~~

JAPAN Forward is pleased to announce SportsLook, a new website focused on highlighting major sports stories in Japan and connecting the country to sports around the world. The page will be open starting July 7.

SportsLook aims to expand the depth of our sports coverage as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Games are at our doorstep, bringing readers unique insights that capture the pulse of the sporting scene.

Access the new website on the JAPAN Forward homepage and by clicking on this link.

JAPAN Forward has focused on increasing its sports coverage since May 2020, with the weekend read Japan Sports Notebook featured on Sundays, and a weekly Odds and Evens column as anchoring elements of our coverage.

The diversity of Japanese sports and athletes we cover is represented, for example, in our stories on Shohei Ohtani, Yuzuru Hanyu, Rui Hachimura, Hideki Matsuyama, Hinako Shibuno, Naomi Osaka, Kojiro Shiraishi, Christophe Lemaire, Naoya Inoue and Takuma Sato. News and notes from Nippon Professional Baseball, the J. League, the B. League, sumo, and other sports circuits in Japan appear regularly in our reports.

JAPAN Forward’s sports editor and veteran journalist Ed Odeven is leading a team of writers and contributors to build SportsLook from the ground up, including long-time sports writer Jim Armstrong, Ice Time columnist Jack Gallagher, and guest columns from sports figures and commentators, who focus on in-depth analysis and exclusive interviews with key players in the Japan sports scene and beyond. Instead of volume, our mission is quality above all.

Yasuo Naito, editor-in-chief of JAPAN Forward, embraces the opportunity to increase sports coverage as one of our core projects going forward.

“In creating a new sports-centered website,” Naito explained, “we want to send a message of hope to the athletes and the fans that we shall overcome this enormous hardship together.”

As SportsLook embarks on this exciting journey, look for Japan-focused stories that capture the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat along with keen insights on the strategies and tactics behind individual glory and team success, and much more.

“Sports makes people happy, and reminds us of the importance of teaming up for the common goal,” Naito said. “It gives us the passion, courage and the power to move forward. Enjoy reading our SportsLook from Japan!”





Author: JAPAN Forward