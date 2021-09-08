~~

Japan Genki Project returned to the stage on a grand scale this year in honour of the event’s founder, Kansai Yamamoto.



The legendary fashion designer, who sadly passed away last year at the age of 76, launched the Japan Genki Project as a way to energize and motivate people to achieve their dreams.



This year, the project acted as a tribute to the founder, with the theme being a ‘World Heritage Runway’. The project was organised by a group of Japanese brands who resonated with Yamamoto’s idea that ‘fashion can make people happy’.



Set in Fujiyoshida city, models wore colorful and striking outfits along a red carpet that stretched straight toward Mt. Fuji.



The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Japan Genki Project 2021 Holds Fashion Runway at the Base of Mt. Fuji.”

Author: Grape Japan.