fbpx
Connect with us
Advertisement

Culture

Japanese Artist & Illustrator Sakyu Creates Yōkai Monsters from Modern Objects and Phenomena

Culture Travel

Shibuya’s Underbelly: A Walk Through Love Hotel Hill and Dogenzaka

Culture Paralympics Tokyo 2020

EDITORIAL | Let Students Watch at Paralympic Venues — It’s an Irreplaceable Legacy

Culture Paralympics Tokyo 2020

Athletes Who Inspire Society to Break Down Boundaries and Win Against Adversity

History Politics & Security

‘Coming Together as One’: Remembering the End of the War in Japan During COVID-19

Culture Travel

‘Moshimo Tokyo’ Exhibition: Manga Capture Love and Sorrow in the Metropolis

History Politics & Security

Renewed Japan-U.K. Alliance a Vision Found in Kozo Sato’s World War I Records

Culture

Japanese Artist & Illustrator Sakyu Creates Yōkai Monsters from Modern Objects and Phenomena

Yōkai 妖怪 are supernatural entities and spirits from Japanese folklore, with Saikyu they take a modern twist.

grape Japan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Photo courtesy ofさきゅう Sakyu (@shamo0301) - Image used with permission

~~

Yōkai old and new

Yōkai 妖怪 are supernatural entities and spirits from Japanese folklore. Deeply tied to the Japanese animistic belief that spirits inhabit all things, whether living or not, yōkai can take on humanoid features like the zashiki-warashi, animal features like the kappa (water imp) or the plague-fighting Amabie, recently revived due to the pandemic, and even inanimate objects such as tools.

However, yōkai don’t represent a fixed and unchanging cast of characters. As the times have changed, new members have been added. Urban legends like kuchisake-onnna (the slit-mouth woman) or Hanako-san, a ghostly girl who haunts school toilets, joined the roster in the Showa Period. Moreover, it’s only natural to consider that the subclass of tsukumogami, yōkai based on tools, would see additional members join their ranks as new tools appear with the changing times.

Sakyu’s contemporary yōkai

Japanese artist and illustrator Sakyu has a fertile imagination when it comes to yōkai. Paying homage to the artistic style and the visual conventions of yōkai woodblock prints, she enjoys creating entirely new yōkai based on modern objects and phenomena. Through the clever design, concept, and naming of the yōkai to the creative use of the limited color palette to make striking compositions, Sakyu creates perceptive and thought-provoking works updating yōkai to the Reiwa Era.

In addition to providing illustrations for books, websites, posters, and goods, Sakyu has exhibited her work in Osaka, Japan, and internationally. For example, her work was featured in the “Enfers et fantômes d’Asie” exhibition at the Quai Branly Museum in Paris (2018) and at the “Yōkai: Ghosts & Demons of Japan” exhibition at the Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe (2019).

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Japanese artist & illustrator Sakyu creates yōkai monsters from modern objects and phenomena.”


Author: Grape Japan

Related Topics:
grape Japan

grape Japan is a website dedicated to sharing interesting content related to Japan, ranging from the country’s most beautiful traditional aspects to its popular modern sub-cultures.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply