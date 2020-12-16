Connect with us
Tokyo During COVID-19: Green Space, Rise of Telework Bring New Lifestyle Opportunities

grape Japan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Floresta, a doughnut chain which originally started in Nara, call their handmade creations ‘nature doughnuts’ since they only use all natural and organic ingredients. Not only that, they’re also known for their adorable animal-shaped treats.

 

Just when it seemed like their doughnuts couldn’t get any cuter, the company started collaborating with Sanrio, the creators behind beloved characters such as Hello Kitty and My Melody.

 

The kawaii icons are the perfect addition to Floresta’s lineup and have been used to make all kinds of seasonal doughnuts such as Cinnamoroll themed Halloween ones, and Valentine’s Day offerings featuring Kuromi.

 

For December, the limited time only duo will feature not only Sanrio’s most famous character Hello Kitty, but also her rarely seen boyfriend, Dear Daniel.

 

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at Japanese organic doughnuts company collab with Hello Kitty to create the cutest Christmas treats


grape Japan

grape Japan is a website dedicated to sharing interesting content related to Japan, ranging from the country’s most beautiful traditional aspects to its popular modern sub-cultures.

