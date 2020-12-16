Join in the Japanese tradition of eating KFC for Christmas

~For those who celebrate Christmas, you’ll know food plays a big role in the festive season. It’s juicy meats, crunchy roast potatoes, veggies, biscuits, yams and lashings of gravy. Here in Japan, it’s always KFC for Christmas~

Wait, Japanese Celebrate Christmas?

Well, yes! Roughly 1% of Japanese are Christian, but the rest of the country gets pretty into the yuletide spirit, too. Here, December is a time for strolling, bathed in the glow of the night illuminations.

It’s a time for sipping mulled wine at one of the many German Christmas markets. December 25th may be a regular day of school and business for everyone, but it sure looks and sounds like Christmas.

Carols play seemingly everywhere, shops spruik the best Christmas gifts and wreaths decorate the doors of houses. But there’s one tradition going strong since the ‘70s that never fails to surprise a visitor.

KFC for Christmas in Japan?

That’s right, Christmas in Japan is finger lickin’ good. Rumor has it that in the 1970s, a KFC employee heard foreign expats bemoaning the lack of turkey here over Christmas.

This article was first published by Team JJ on May 30, 2020.