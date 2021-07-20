Japan’s “NET ZERO Virtual Summit” Aims For Goal of Carbon Neutrality

~~

~

JETRO and The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry are teaming up this July for a virtual summit aimed at showcasing Japan’s commitment to green investment and realizing carbon neutrality by 2050. The “NET ZERO Leaders Summit” will bring together world leader’s in the field for two days of conferences, presentations and discussions, starting July 28, and held entirely online.

The main program of the event will bring together the wisdom of world leaders to together take up the challenge to achieve a positive cycle of economic growth and environmental protection. The conference will also detail and display Japan’s growth vision and national initiatives towards carbon neutrality by the middle of the 21st Century.

In the main program, a panel discussion will be held between 15 leaders of global companies and organizations. From the standpoint of various regions and different business fields, they will talk about the world’s cutting-edge initiatives and future visions under the theme of “Realizing Net Zero,” which has become a global issue.

Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama. Keidanren Chairman Masakazu Tokura.

Masakazu Tokura, Chairman of KEIDANREN (Japan Business Federation), will present the Keynote Speech, and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama will be present via video message.

The event follows the announcement In December 2020 by the government of Japan of their “Green Growth Strategy Through Achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050” industrial policy, aimed at meeting the challenging goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The policy is in line with the vision strongly upheld by the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and aims to realize a virtuous cycle for the economy and environment.

The main event will feature engaging panel discussions on Green Innovation, Sustainable Finance and Transition in Emerging Countries, with representatives from IBM, the Boston Consulting Group, The Bank of America, Banco do Brasil, Mitsubishi UFJ Bank and Petronas.

Firms and attendees will be able to interact in the virtual event site using virtual event booths hosted by Japanese firms. Additionally, attendees of the NET ZERO Leaders Summit will be able to experience a variety of attractions at the virtual event site, including panel discussions, visits to virtual corporate booths, and access specialized video content.

54 Japanese companies and local governments, including startups with superior technologies and services, small and medium-sized enterprises, and local governments, will exhibit their technology, including Nissan TANAKA, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ricoh, Fujitsu Accelerator and more, as well as Fukushima Prefecture, Yokohama, Osaka, Kobe and Fukuoka.

PR booths for exhibitors will be staged at the “Japan Technology Showcase” in a virtual venue. In addition to viewing PR videos and viewing materials, avatars can be used to communicate in real time with corporate and local government representatives. Participants will be able to learn about the latest technologies and ideas from Japan, and to consider the possibilities of collaboration between companies and business in Japan.

The Japan Technology Showcase divides the virtual venue into 5 categories: Energy Sector, Manufacturing and Mobility, Digitalization, Smart City and Lifestyle, and Other. The showcase introduces the characteristics of the companies and attractive regions of Japan via easy-to-follow presentations.

Attendees must register to participate via the official site, here. (https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/events/jbc/)