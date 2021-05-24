~~

It seems like fans of instant noodles have a lot of ways to show their love for the classic easy meal these days, with beds that turn their pets into adorable instant snacks and even super detailed Cup Noodle plastic models to assemble.

Noodle-slurping fans can now add stimulating their brain to the mix, with a new clever Rubik’s Cube modeled after a cup of instant udon!

Bring All the Kitsune Tofu on One Side of the Cube!

The puzzle cubes are designed to look like Maruchan’s Akai Kitsune Udon, a popular instant cup serving of kitsune udon, or udon noodles topped with sweetened fried tofu.

The Akai Kitsune Cube has deep-fried tofu on the top surface and noodles on the sides and bottom, just like the real thing, and the puzzle even comes with an instruction booklet in the form of a soup seasoning packet.





The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Japan’s new instant noodle Rubik’s Cube is a puzzling treat.”

Author: Grape Japan