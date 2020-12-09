Japan’s diverse and sometimes surprising use of regional and limited edition flavors in Kit Kats has made them a popular souvenir for travelers from abroad and within the country alike, it’s their fancy Kit Kat Chocolatory stores that offer some of their most creative treats.

In the past, Kit Kat Chocolatory locations in Japan have offered up flavors that correspond with your birth stone, the world’s first ruby chocolate, volcanic chocolate, and even sushi Kit Kat varieties.

Their latest release fits right in on the shelves of the Chocolatory’s high-end shelf, as it’s titled “Whisky Barrel Aged” and contains cacao chocolate aged for 180 days in whisky barrels from Islay, Scotland.

The rest of the article can be viewed on our partner’s website, grape Japan at “Japan’s new Kit Kats are aged in whisky barrels in Scotland for 180 days.”

Author: Grape Japan