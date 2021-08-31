Kichijoji Tour: Hammocks, Shopping and Parks

~~

Kichijoji is a favorite destination for both tourists and Tokyo residents. With a relaxed pace, exciting attractions, and a ton of different restaurants and shops it’s not hard to see why.

If you have a day to spare in Tokyo, this trek will take you to some of Kichijoji’s highlights. It will also help you catch a breath from the hectic pace downtown.

This Kichijoji tour includes a trip to Inokashira Park, a stop at the Ghibli Museum, and a tour of the central Sun Road Shopping District. You can find a map of the entire trek here.

Kichijoji Station

Beginning the Kichijoji Tour

To get to Kichijoji, board the Keio Inokashira train from Shibuya and ride it to the end of the line. You can begin your Kichijoji walk by heading east from the north side of Kichijoji Station.

After the station, head south and walk a couple of minutes to the Mahika Mano Hammock Café. As the name suggests, this café is full of hammock seats, which should set a leisurely tone for the rest of your day.

The entrance of Hammock Cafe

After grabbing a snack and some caffeine, zigzag north and east until you come to Gessoji Temple. This small temple sits at the northern end of Kichijoji’s shopping plaza. It’s a quiet space to grab some serenity before heading into the shopping district. After catching your breath you can continue your Kichijoji tour by heading south.

(You can read the rest of the article at this link. This article was first published by Team JJ on December 28, 2019. Check here for deeper and unique insights into visiting Japan, including wellness, travel, cuisine and more. Find us on Instagram and on Facebook.)